Fans with ‘Trump 2020’ banner escorted out of Orioles game

The Associated Press
August 2, 2019 - 10:41 am
 

BALTIMORE — Four fans who unfurled a banner in a baseball stadium supporting President Donald Trump’s reelection were escorted out of a Baltimore Orioles game by police and stadium officials.

A photo taken by a Baltimore Sun reporter at the game shows the fans hanging the red, white and blue banner with the words “Keep America Great!” and “Trump 2020” during the eighth inning at Camden Yards.

The paper reports the banner remained up for less than 10 minutes as other fans shouted “take it down!”

Camden Yards’ policy says no banners can be hung in the stadium to keep from obstructing views, and that banners can be confiscated if their message is commercial, political or “in bad taste.”

