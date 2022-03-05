First Big League Weekend games canceled at LV ballpark

The Athletics and Guardians are still scheduled to play in the first of two Big League Weekend series at Las Vegas Ballpark, but a cancellation announcement appears imminent.

In this March 1, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians infielder Francisco Lindor (12) tags out Oakland Athletics runner Ramon Laureano (22) at second base during a Big League Weekend game at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In this March 1, 2020, file photo, storm clouds begin to roll in as the Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics meet during a Big League Weekend game at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The first of two Big League Weekend events was officially called off Friday by Major League Baseball.

The Oakland Athletics and Cleveland Guardians were scheduled to meet in a two-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark on March 12-13.

Major League Baseball’s failure to reach a collective bargaining agreement this week with the players’ union. That has delayed spring training as well cancelled the first two series of the regular season.

Aviators president Don Logan, who also coordinates the Big League Weekend events, said he was very disappointed by the news.

“It’s become a huge part of what we do, and our fans really enjoy it,” Logan said. “It’s a benefit to the community, and it’s unfortunate that it won’t happen.”

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies are scheduled to play in the second Big League Weekend on March 18-19, but those games also are in jeopardy. An announcement likely will come next week.

Fans who purchased tickets through TicketMaster.com will have their credit card refunded. Aviators season-ticket holders will be contacted by the team ticket office.

There were no Big League Weekend games last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last such games to be played were in 2020. The A’s played Cleveland and the Chicago Cubs went against the Cincinnati Reds.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.