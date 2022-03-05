60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Baseball

First Big League Weekend games canceled at LV ballpark

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2022 - 7:16 pm
 
In this March 1, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians infielder Francisco Lindor (12) tags out ...
In this March 1, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians infielder Francisco Lindor (12) tags out Oakland Athletics runner Ramon Laureano (22) at second base during a Big League Weekend game at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
In this March 1, 2020, file photo, storm clouds begin to roll in as the Cleveland Indians and O ...
In this March 1, 2020, file photo, storm clouds begin to roll in as the Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics meet during a Big League Weekend game at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The first of two Big League Weekend events was officially called off Friday by Major League Baseball.

The Oakland Athletics and Cleveland Guardians were scheduled to meet in a two-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark on March 12-13.

Major League Baseball’s failure to reach a collective bargaining agreement this week with the players’ union. That has delayed spring training as well cancelled the first two series of the regular season.

Aviators president Don Logan, who also coordinates the Big League Weekend events, said he was very disappointed by the news.

“It’s become a huge part of what we do, and our fans really enjoy it,” Logan said. “It’s a benefit to the community, and it’s unfortunate that it won’t happen.”

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies are scheduled to play in the second Big League Weekend on March 18-19, but those games also are in jeopardy. An announcement likely will come next week.

Fans who purchased tickets through TicketMaster.com will have their credit card refunded. Aviators season-ticket holders will be contacted by the team ticket office.

There were no Big League Weekend games last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last such games to be played were in 2020. The A’s played Cleveland and the Chicago Cubs went against the Cincinnati Reds.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New video shows moments before deadliest crash in Nevada records
New video shows moments before deadliest crash in Nevada records
2
Las Vegas gas prices hit all-time high after overnight spike
Las Vegas gas prices hit all-time high after overnight spike
3
Bill would raise tax reporting limit for casino jackpots
Bill would raise tax reporting limit for casino jackpots
4
Industrial park another step closer to replacing shuttered casino
Industrial park another step closer to replacing shuttered casino
5
Argument leads to fatal shooting near UNLV
Argument leads to fatal shooting near UNLV
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A practice field at the Cincinnati Reds spring training complex sits empty as pitchers and catc ...
MLB cancels week of spring training games
By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

Major League Baseball canceled the first week of spring training games through March 4 in the first public acknowledgment of the disruption caused by the lockout.