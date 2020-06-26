94°F
Baseball

Former Bishop Gorman standout Austin Wells signs with Yankees

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2020 - 10:37 am
 

Former Bishop Gorman standout Austin Wells has signed with the New York Yankees for a reported $2.5 million.

Wells, a catcher and the No. 28 overall selection in this month’s MLB draft, played two seasons at the University of Arizona after graduating for Gorman.

Originally drafted by the Yankees in 2018, Wells hit .357 with seven home runs and 74 RBI in 71 career games with the Wildcats. He was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2019.

“Officially a Yankee!” Wells tweeted on Thursday.

The YES Network reported Wells agreed to a $2.5 million bonus, slightly more than the slot value of $2,493,900 of his selection.

