Former Bishop Gorman standout Austin Wells signs with Yankees

Austin Wells, who played the last two seasons at the University of Arizona, signed for a reported $2.5 million.

Brothers Austin, left, and Carson Wells are standout baseball players at Bishop Gorman High School.

Former Bishop Gorman standout Austin Wells has signed with the New York Yankees for a reported $2.5 million.

Wells, a catcher and the No. 28 overall selection in this month’s MLB draft, played two seasons at the University of Arizona after graduating for Gorman.

Originally drafted by the Yankees in 2018, Wells hit .357 with seven home runs and 74 RBI in 71 career games with the Wildcats. He was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2019.

“Officially a Yankee!” Wells tweeted on Thursday.

The YES Network reported Wells agreed to a $2.5 million bonus, slightly more than the slot value of $2,493,900 of his selection.