Former Gorman standout changing positions 10 years into MLB career

Chicago White Sox's Joey Gallo reacts as he is called out on strikes during the second inning o ...
Chicago White Sox's Joey Gallo reacts as he is called out on strikes during the second inning of a spring training baseball game, as San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano lookon, right, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2025 - 1:01 pm
 

Veteran MLB slugger Joey Gallo, a former Bishop Gorman standout, indicated he will try to switch positions and become a pitcher after being released by the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The first baseman/outfielder was in camp on a minor league contract and had struggled in nine Cactus League games. The two-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner went 2-for-20 with Chicago in spring training, striking out 11 times.

“It’s been fun outfield,” Gallo posted on X, along with a highlight video of his throws from the outfield that ended with him pitching from a mound.

A few minutes later, he added: “Just to be clear, I will be pitching.”

The 31-year-old Gallo hit .161 with 10 homers, 27 RBIs and 102 strikeouts in 223 at-bats with Washington last season. Gallo’s $8 million mutual option was declined by the Nationals in November.

Gallo has a .194 career average with 208 homers, 453 RBIs and 1,292 strikeouts in 2,869 at-bats in 10 major league seasons with Texas (2015-21), the New York Yankees (2021-22), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2022), Minnesota (2023) and the Nationals.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

