Former Gorman standout changing positions 10 years into MLB career

Former Bishop Gorman standout and veteran MLB slugger Joey Gallo indicated Sunday that his days as an outfielder are finished after being released.

Chicago White Sox's Joey Gallo reacts as he is called out on strikes during the second inning of a spring training baseball game, as San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano lookon, right, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Veteran MLB slugger Joey Gallo, a former Bishop Gorman standout, indicated he will try to switch positions and become a pitcher after being released by the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The first baseman/outfielder was in camp on a minor league contract and had struggled in nine Cactus League games. The two-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner went 2-for-20 with Chicago in spring training, striking out 11 times.

“It’s been fun outfield,” Gallo posted on X, along with a highlight video of his throws from the outfield that ended with him pitching from a mound.

A few minutes later, he added: “Just to be clear, I will be pitching.”

The 31-year-old Gallo hit .161 with 10 homers, 27 RBIs and 102 strikeouts in 223 at-bats with Washington last season. Gallo’s $8 million mutual option was declined by the Nationals in November.

Gallo has a .194 career average with 208 homers, 453 RBIs and 1,292 strikeouts in 2,869 at-bats in 10 major league seasons with Texas (2015-21), the New York Yankees (2021-22), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2022), Minnesota (2023) and the Nationals.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.