Former Palo Verde pitcher drafted by Red Sox

Palo Verde pitcher Jaret Godman fires up the bench against Basic in the NIAA 4A baseball championship game in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Palo Verde won 4-2. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Oklahoma pitcher Jaret Godman (23) throws a pitch against Notre Dame in the sixth inning during an NCAA college World Series baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Former Palo Verde High School right-hander Jaret Godman, a junior at Oklahoma, was drafted in the 19th round on Tuesday by the Boston Red Sox.

He had three saves this past season, going 1-0 with a 6.98 ERA.

Godman was the third Las Vegas-area player selected on Tuesday. College of Southern Nevada right-hander and Centennial graduate Kris Bow went in the 14th round to the New York Yankees and Basic outfielder Mason Neville in the 18th to the Cincinnati Reds.

Bishop Gorman outfielder Justin Crawford was drafted in the first round, 17th overall, Sunday by the Philadelphia Phillies.