64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Baseball

Freddie Freeman hits walk-off homer in 18th inning, Dodgers win World Series Game 3

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Will Klein celebrates against the Toronto Blue Jays during the 16th ...
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Will Klein celebrates against the Toronto Blue Jays during the 16th inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Will Klein celebrates against the Toronto Blue Jays during the 16th ...
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Will Klein celebrates against the Toronto Blue Jays during the 16th inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Alex Call (12) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during 17th inn ...
Los Angeles Dodgers' Alex Call (12) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during 17th inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Brendon Little reacts to an out during the 17th inning in Game 3 of b ...
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Brendon Little reacts to an out during the 17th inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
More Stories
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani watches his home run against the Milwaukee Brewers duri ...
‘Impossible to lose’: Betting public all over Dodgers to win World Series
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) heads for the end zone and a touchdown after t ...
Caesars bettor turns $50 into $575K after hitting 6-leg HR-TD parlay
Cosmic Baseball announced it will bring its 2026 tour to Las Vegas. (Cosmic Baseball/Las Vegas ...
Cosmic Baseball bringing upcoming tour to Las Vegas
The Summerlin South Little League team is interviewed at Trackside Live In the Fan Zone before ...
Summerlin South players honored at South Point 400 at LVMS
By Joe Hawk Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2025 - 12:02 am
 
Updated October 28, 2025 - 12:16 am

LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman homered leading off the bottom of the 18th inning, Shohei Ohtani went deep twice in another record-setting performance and the Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in Game 3 on Monday night to win a World Series classic.

The defending champion Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup and still have a chance to win the title at home — something they haven’t done since 1963.

Freeman connected off Brendon Little, sending a 406-foot drive to straightaway center field to finally end a game that lasted 6 hours, 39 minutes and matched the longest by innings in World Series history.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES