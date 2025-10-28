Freddie Freeman hits walk-off homer in 18th inning, Dodgers win World Series Game 3

Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off homer in 18th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers won World Series Game 3 over the Toronto Blue Jays after Shohei Ohtani’s historic night.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Brendon Little reacts to an out during the 17th inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Alex Call (12) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during 17th inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Will Klein celebrates against the Toronto Blue Jays during the 16th inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Will Klein celebrates against the Toronto Blue Jays during the 16th inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman homered leading off the bottom of the 18th inning, Shohei Ohtani went deep twice in another record-setting performance and the Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in Game 3 on Monday night to win a World Series classic.

The defending champion Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup and still have a chance to win the title at home — something they haven’t done since 1963.

Freeman connected off Brendon Little, sending a 406-foot drive to straightaway center field to finally end a game that lasted 6 hours, 39 minutes and matched the longest by innings in World Series history.