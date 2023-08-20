75°F
Baseball

Henderson advances at Little League World Series

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2023 - 1:32 pm
 
Updated August 20, 2023 - 2:35 pm
The Henderson All-Stars fans and parents who traveled from Henderson cheer for their team durin ...
The Henderson All-Stars fans and parents who traveled from Henderson cheer for their team during the Little League World Series tournament against New Albany, Ohio, in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug 19, 2023. Henderson won 13-2. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Little League World Series train keeps chugging ahead for the Henderson All-Stars.

On a day the likes of Bryce Harper looked on, Henderson beat the Midwest Region champion from Fargo, North Dakota, 7-1 on Sunday at Lamade Stadium.

Harper, the Las Vegas native and Philadelphia Phillies star, took part in the Major League Baseball Little League Classic festivities.

The Phillies and Nationals, who played each other later Sunday night at nearby Bowman Field, interacted with players and fans in and around Lamade and Volunteer stadiums at the Little League complex.

Nolan Gifford hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to extend Henderson’s lead to 3-1.

Henderson next plays at noon PT Tuesday on ESPN against the loser of Monday’s game between the Southeast and Northwest region champions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact sports columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

