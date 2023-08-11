Henderson advances to Little League World Series

With a win in the Mountain Region final, the Henderson Little League All-Stars became just the second team from Nevada to qualify for the Little League World Series.

Henderson pitcher Nolan Gifford (22) throws to Utah during the Little League West Regional final baseball game at Little League West Region Complex on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in San Bernardino. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Henderson first baseman Arlie Daniel (10) celebrates after getting on base while Utah first baseman Brady Frei (9) repositions during the Little League West Regional final baseball game at Little League West Region Complex on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in San Bernardino. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Henderson fans cheer for their team during the Little League West Regional final baseball game against Utah at Little League West Region Complex on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in San Bernardino. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Henderson third baseman Logan Lavasseur (29) and extra hitter Liam Wells (17) communicate while Utah meets at the mound during the Little League West Regional final baseball game at Little League West Region Complex on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in San Bernardino. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The dream has been realized.

The Henderson Little League All-Stars on Friday became just the second team from Nevada to qualify for the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Henderson beat Snow Canyon, Utah, 10-0 in four innings in the Mountain Region final behind a no-hitter from Nolan Gifford.

Henderson now follows United States champion Mountain Ridge in 2014 as Nevada teams to make the World Series.

The run by Mountain Ridge gripped Las Vegas like few sports stories have. The team was named U.S. champion after a team from Chicago was stripped of the title for using ineligible players.

Henderson opens play in the World Series on Wednesday at famed Lamade Stadium against the Metro Region champion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

