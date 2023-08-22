Henderson All-Stars eliminated in Little League World Series

The Henderson All-Stars lost to Southeast Region champion Nolensville, Tennessee, on Tuesday in the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Little League World Series run for the Henderson All-Stars has ended.

Henderson lost to pretournament favorite and Southeast Region champion Nolensville, Tennessee, 2-1 on Tuesday at Lamade Stadium.

Henderson, the Mountain Region champion and the second team from Nevada to qualify for the LLWS after Mountain Ridge in 2014, went 2-2 in the tournament.

