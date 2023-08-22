89°F
Baseball

Henderson All-Stars eliminated in Little League World Series

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2023 - 1:48 pm
 
Updated August 22, 2023 - 1:51 pm
The Henderson All-Stars pitcher Nolan Gifford delivers a pitch against Nolensville, Tennessee, ...
The Henderson All-Stars pitcher Nolan Gifford delivers a pitch against Nolensville, Tennessee, shortstop Nash Carter during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars pitcher Nolan Gifford is greeted by Dugout, the official mascot of Litt ...
The Henderson All-Stars pitcher Nolan Gifford is greeted by Dugout, the official mascot of Little League baseball, as he takes the field to face Nolensville, Tennessee, during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars manager Ryan Gifford is greeted by his players as the team takes the fi ...
The Henderson All-Stars manager Ryan Gifford is greeted by his players as the team takes the field to face Nolensville, Tennessee, during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Little League World Series run for the Henderson All-Stars has ended.

Henderson lost to pretournament favorite and Southeast Region champion Nolensville, Tennessee, 2-1 on Tuesday at Lamade Stadium.

Henderson, the Mountain Region champion and the second team from Nevada to qualify for the LLWS after Mountain Ridge in 2014, went 2-2 in the tournament.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.

LETTER: Say it is so, Joe!
Who received the most rain in Las Vegas Valley during Hilary?
Slots player hits 10 jackpots, collects over $2M at Strip hotel
What’s happening with the old Kmart building in Henderson?
Las Vegas Grand Prix race schedule, road closures revealed
A’s hire Las Vegas ballpark construction manager
By / RJ

Mortenson-McCarthy, a joint venture of Minneapolis-based Mortenson and national builder McCarthy Building Companies, will oversee all construction-related activities on the stadium project.

Henderson All-Stars get tough draw for next LLWS game
Henderson Little League one win away from World Series
Henderson whips North Dakota to advacne in LL World Series
Henderson Little League wins region tournament opener
Henderson learns 2nd World Series opponent after long delay
Little League World Series odds: Henderson team underdogs to win US title
