Henderson All-Stars fall in Little League World Series opener
The Henderson All-Stars lost to Smithfield, Rhode Island, on Wednesday in their opening game at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Things didn’t begin well for the Henderson All-Stars at the Little League World Series.
Henderson fell in its first game of the tournament 3-1 to the Metro Region champion from Smithfield, Rhode Island, on Wednesday at Lamade Stadium.
Henderson — just the second team in Nevada history to make the Series — next plays at 3 p.m. PT Saturday (ESPN). It will face the loser of Thursday’s game between the West and Great Lakes regional champions.
Two pitchers for Henderson combined on a one-hitter, but two errors and a walk led to three runs for the winners.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
