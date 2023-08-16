Henderson All-Stars fall in Little League World Series opener

The Henderson All-Stars lost to Smithfield, Rhode Island, on Wednesday in their opening game at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Henderson All-Stars are greeted by Dugout, the official mascot of Little League baseball, as they arrive to participate in the Little League World Series Opening Ceremonies in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Henderson opened play later Wednesday at Lamade Stadium against a team from Rhode Island. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Things didn’t begin well for the Henderson All-Stars at the Little League World Series.

Henderson fell in its first game of the tournament 3-1 to the Metro Region champion from Smithfield, Rhode Island, on Wednesday at Lamade Stadium.

Henderson — just the second team in Nevada history to make the Series — next plays at 3 p.m. PT Saturday (ESPN). It will face the loser of Thursday’s game between the West and Great Lakes regional champions.

Two pitchers for Henderson combined on a one-hitter, but two errors and a walk led to three runs for the winners.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact sports columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.