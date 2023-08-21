Henderson All-Stars get tough draw for next LLWS game

Henderson on Tuesday will face Nolensville Little League from Nolensville, Tennessee — a pre-tournament favorite in the United States bracket — at noon PT on ESPN.

Nolensville, Tenn.'s Stella Weaver delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against Seattle, Wash. at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Henderson All-Stars will have their recent solid play at the Little League World Series put to the test Tuesday.

Henderson will face Nolensville Little League from Nolensville, Tennessee — one of the pre-tournament favorites in the United States bracket — at noon PT on ESPN at Lamade Stadium.

Tennessee as the Southeast Region champion lost 6-2 to the Northwest Region champion from Seattle on Monday.

Henderson is expected to start No. 1 pitcher Nolan Gifford.

“He’s good,” Tennessee manager Randy Huth said. “He’s also their best hitter. They have a couple guys who can put it out of the park, so we’ll have to be aware of that.

“We’re just going to have to play our game. Nevada has a good team, take nothing away from them, but I think we’re better.”

Tennessee features one of the tournament’s top players in shortstop Nash Carter and also Stella Weaver, who has tied the Series record for hits by a female player.

“We’ve been here before,” Huth said. “It’s no big deal. We’re not going to stop playing. This isn’t uncharted territory for us.”

Henderson is 2-1 at the Series, having won two straight by a combined score of 20-3.