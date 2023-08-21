86°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Baseball

Henderson All-Stars get tough draw for next LLWS game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2023 - 3:36 pm
 
Nolensville, Tenn.'s Stella Weaver delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against ...
Nolensville, Tenn.'s Stella Weaver delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against Seattle, Wash. at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Henderson All-Stars will have their recent solid play at the Little League World Series put to the test Tuesday.

Henderson will face Nolensville Little League from Nolensville, Tennessee — one of the pre-tournament favorites in the United States bracket — at noon PT on ESPN at Lamade Stadium.

Tennessee as the Southeast Region champion lost 6-2 to the Northwest Region champion from Seattle on Monday.

Henderson is expected to start No. 1 pitcher Nolan Gifford.

“He’s good,” Tennessee manager Randy Huth said. “He’s also their best hitter. They have a couple guys who can put it out of the park, so we’ll have to be aware of that.

“We’re just going to have to play our game. Nevada has a good team, take nothing away from them, but I think we’re better.”

Tennessee features one of the tournament’s top players in shortstop Nash Carter and also Stella Weaver, who has tied the Series record for hits by a female player.

“We’ve been here before,” Huth said. “It’s no big deal. We’re not going to stop playing. This isn’t uncharted territory for us.”

Henderson is 2-1 at the Series, having won two straight by a combined score of 20-3.

MOST READ
1
Tracking Hilary: Flight cancellations, delays continue at Harry Reid Airport
Tracking Hilary: Flight cancellations, delays continue at Harry Reid Airport
2
Flash flood watch continues at Death Valley National Park
Flash flood watch continues at Death Valley National Park
3
Is Josh Jacobs running out of time to be ready for Raiders opener?
Is Josh Jacobs running out of time to be ready for Raiders opener?
4
CARTOONS: What Trump’s thinking about today
CARTOONS: What Trump’s thinking about today
5
Henderson wins again at Little League World Series — PHOTOS
Henderson wins again at Little League World Series — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This rendering provided by the Oakland Athletics on May 26, 2023, shows a view of their propose ...
A’s hire Las Vegas ballpark construction manager
By / RJ

Mortenson-McCarthy, a joint venture of Minneapolis-based Mortenson and national builder McCarthy Building Companies, will oversee all construction-related activities on the stadium project.

More stories
Henderson on cusp of Little League World Series
Henderson on cusp of Little League World Series
Henderson whips North Dakota to advacne in LL World Series
Henderson whips North Dakota to advacne in LL World Series
‘This is huge’: Henderson advances to Little League World Series
‘This is huge’: Henderson advances to Little League World Series
Henderson wins again at Little League World Series — PHOTOS
Henderson wins again at Little League World Series — PHOTOS
Henderson romps past Ohio at Little League World Series — PHOTOS
Henderson romps past Ohio at Little League World Series — PHOTOS
Henderson All-Stars treated as such upon arrival to LLWS
Henderson All-Stars treated as such upon arrival to LLWS