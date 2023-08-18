Henderson hopes fortunes turn in 2nd World Series game

Henderson All-Stars meets the Great Lakes Region champion from New Albany, Ohio, in an elimination game Saturday at 3 p.m. PT on ESPN.

The Henderson All-Stars leave the batting cage after their hitting practice as they prepare to face New Albany All-Stars on Saturday during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug 18, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Outside fastballs. That’s what hurt the Henderson All-Stars the most on Wednesday.

“Outside, outside, outside,” manager Ryan Gifford said. “So we worked on it in the cage, making adjustments and sitting back and waiting on the ball and taking it the other way.”

He hopes it all leads to a win Saturday.

Henderson continues play in the Little League World Series at 3 p.m. PT (ESPN) against the Great Lake Region champion from New Albany, Ohio.

New Albany suffered a tough loss in its opening game against the West Region champion El Segundo, California, which was declared a 4-3 winner after a two-hour rain delay Thursday night. The game lasted four innings.

Rain continued to fall Friday morning.

“We know a little about (Great Lakes),” Gifford said. “Watched a little of that game. It looks like they burned their (No. 1 pitcher), so that’s nice.

“But all teams that get to this point have kids who can throw. We just have to take care of business and hit the ball and not give up silly runs like we did (Wednesday).”

That’s when Henderson fell 3-1 to the Metro Region champion from Rhode Island.

That’s when a left-handed pitcher named Connor Curtis struck out 15 Henderson batters in 5⅓ innings.

Henderson lost despite a combined one-hitter from Nolan Gifford and Logan Levasseur.

But a walk, two hit batters and an error led to the three runs for Rhode Island.

Gifford will have all his pitchers available Saturday except his son and No. 1 Nolan Gifford, on mandatory three days rest due to a pitch limit.

It is expected that David Edwards will start for Henderson.

“We looked good in the cage,” said Ryan Gifford, who gave his team off Thursday to spend time with families. “I want the kids to have a good time, but we had a long talk and have to tighten things up a bit. We’ll do that and be ready.”

Should the Henderson team win Saturday, it would next play Sunday at 11 a.m. PT on ABC-TV.

Contact sports columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.