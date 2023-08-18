Henderson learns second World Series opponent after long delay

The Henderson All-Stars will play the loser of a Little League World Series game that was called late Thursday after four innings and a two-hour weather delay.

Members of the grounds crew cover the field with a tarp during a rain delay during the Little League World Series game between New Albany and El Segundo California All-Stars, in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug 17, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

New Albany All-Stars players take the field to face El Segundo California All-Stars during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug 17, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

New Albany All-Stars shortstop Owen Nardell beats a throw and slides safe at third as El Segundo California All-Stars third baseman Declan McRoberts waits for a throw during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug 17, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

New Albany All-Stars pitcher Kevin Klingerman slides at second and avoids a tag from El Segundo California All-Stars shortstop Brody Brooks during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug 17, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

New Albany All-Stars pitcher Kevin Klingerman delivers a pitch against El Segundo California All-Stars during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug 17, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

El Segundo California All-Stars pitcher Declan McRoberts delivers against New Albany All-Stars during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug 17, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

New Albany All-Stars Lincoln Luffler beats a throw and lands safe at first as El Segundo California All-Stars first baseman Louis Lappe waits for a throw during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug 17, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

New Albany All-Stars Austin Sturmi connects against El Segundo California All-Stars during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug 17, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

New Albany All-Stars centerfielder Eddie Bloch celebrates after scoring against El Segundo California All-Stars during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug 17, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

New Albany All-Stars pitcher Kevin Klingerman delivers a pitch against El Segundo, California All-Stars during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug 17, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

El Segundo, California All-Stars shortstop Brody Brooks congratulated by his teammates after hitting a two-run homer against New Albany All-Stars during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug 17, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

El Segundo California All-Stars first baseman Louis Lappe celebrates after hitting a homer against New Albany All-Stars during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug 17, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

El Segundo, California All-Stars first baseman Louis Lappe congratulated by his teammates after hitting a homer against New Albany All-Stars during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug 17, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

El Segundo, California All-Stars center fielder Max Baker (13) is forced out by New Albany All-Stars first baseman Nolan Pettinger as pitcher Kevin Klingerman (14) looks on during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug 17, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Henderson All-Stars have an opponent for their second game at the Little League World Series.

In a very strange way.

The team will play New Albany Little League of Ohio at 3 p.m. PT Saturday on ESPN.

New Albany lost to the West Region champion from El Segundo, California, 4-3 on Thursday night in a game called after four innings due to a two-hour weather delay.

“Due to the impact of inclement weather and Little League curfew regulations, Game 8 of the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series has been determined as a regulation game,” a Little League statement read.

New Albany is from the Great Lakes Region which, ironically, is how Lamade Stadium looked following such heavy rain.

Henderson opened play at the World Series with a 3-1 loss to Rhode Island on Wednesday.

Contact sports columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.