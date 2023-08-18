Henderson learns second World Series opponent after long delay
The Henderson All-Stars will play the loser of a Little League World Series game that was called late Thursday after four innings and a two-hour weather delay.
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Henderson All-Stars have an opponent for their second game at the Little League World Series.
In a very strange way.
The team will play New Albany Little League of Ohio at 3 p.m. PT Saturday on ESPN.
New Albany lost to the West Region champion from El Segundo, California, 4-3 on Thursday night in a game called after four innings due to a two-hour weather delay.
“Due to the impact of inclement weather and Little League curfew regulations, Game 8 of the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series has been determined as a regulation game,” a Little League statement read.
New Albany is from the Great Lakes Region which, ironically, is how Lamade Stadium looked following such heavy rain.
Henderson opened play at the World Series with a 3-1 loss to Rhode Island on Wednesday.
