104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Baseball

Henderson Little League wins region tournament opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2023 - 5:43 pm
 
(Stock photo)
(Stock photo)

Nolan Gifford stuck out 16 in a complete-game effort as the Henderson Little League All-Stars, representing Nevada, defeated Montana 6-1 on Sunday in its first game of the Mountain Region baseball tournament in San Bernardino, California.

David Edwards finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Henderson LL, which recorded four doubles in a five-run fifth inning.

Gifford allowed one hit and one run while striking out nine in the first three innings.

Nevada will play Utah in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be televised on ESPN, and the winner will advance to the region title game Friday.

The winner of the tournament will advance to the Little League World Series.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Judge orders firm Monday hearing after apparent Trump revenge post
Judge orders firm Monday hearing after apparent Trump revenge post
2
Raiders lose injured running back for season
Raiders lose injured running back for season
3
Raiders report: A rough day at the office for Jimmy Garoppolo
Raiders report: A rough day at the office for Jimmy Garoppolo
4
One of nation’s biggest homebuilders planning new Summerlin subdivision
One of nation’s biggest homebuilders planning new Summerlin subdivision
5
Report: Another legendary rock band eyeing the Sphere
Report: Another legendary rock band eyeing the Sphere
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
2 Rebels, Gorman pitcher selected in MLB draft
2 Rebels, Gorman pitcher selected in MLB draft
UNLV football finalizes 2023 TV schedule
UNLV football finalizes 2023 TV schedule
Gorman slugger signs with Dodgers over playing at UNLV
Gorman slugger signs with Dodgers over playing at UNLV
5 best MLB players who played Triple-A baseball in Las Vegas
5 best MLB players who played Triple-A baseball in Las Vegas
UNLV picked to finish in bottom half of MW in football poll
UNLV picked to finish in bottom half of MW in football poll
Confused by realignment? Here’s where your high school football team will play
Confused by realignment? Here’s where your high school football team will play