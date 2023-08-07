Henderson Little League wins region tournament opener

The Henderson Little League All-Stars defeated Montana on Sunday in its first game of the Mountain Region baseball tournament in San Bernardino, California.

Nolan Gifford stuck out 16 in a complete-game effort as the Henderson Little League All-Stars, representing Nevada, defeated Montana 6-1 on Sunday in its first game of the Mountain Region baseball tournament in San Bernardino, California.

David Edwards finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Henderson LL, which recorded four doubles in a five-run fifth inning.

Gifford allowed one hit and one run while striking out nine in the first three innings.

Nevada will play Utah in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be televised on ESPN, and the winner will advance to the region title game Friday.

The winner of the tournament will advance to the Little League World Series.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.