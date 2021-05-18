Henderson not part of Athletics’ planned visit to Las Vegas

Henderson won’t be part of the Oakland A’s planned multi-day visit next week to Southern Nevada, despite Mayor Debra March being previously bullish about that possibility.

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, cutouts are seated at Oakland Coliseum as Chicago White Sox's Dallas Keuchel, center, pitches to Oakland Athletics' Tommy La Stella during Game 2 of an American League wild-card baseball series in Oakland, Calif. California officials will allow people to attend Major League Baseball games and other sporting events, go to Disneyland and watch live performances in limited capacities starting April 1, 2021. The rules announced Friday, March 5, 2021, coincide with baseball's opening day. The San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics all have home games scheduled for April 1. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

With the Oakland Athletics planning to meet with Southern Nevada officials next week as they begin to tour possible stadium sites in other cities, the list won’t include one usual suspect.

The City of Henderson won’t be part of the A’s planned multi-day visit, despite Mayor Debra March being previously bullish about that possibility.

“The City has no meetings scheduled for next week with the Oakland A’s,” Kathleen Richards, Henderson spokeswoman, said in a statement.

This comes in contrast to last week when March told the Review-Journal she would be interested in meeting with the A’s and that they could revisit the stadium pitch the city gave the Arizona Diamondbacks when they looked to relocate to Henderson.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she’s aware A’s representatives are scheduled to be in the area next week, but wouldn’t confirm if she, or anyone from the city, planned to meet with the A’s group, referring to a statement she provided last week on the matter.

“Las Vegas has always been open to active conversations with major league sports franchises as they seek new locations and expanded community support,” Goodman said in the statement.

Goodman also noted talks regarding a possible relocation of the A’s to Las Vegas had been occurring since 2019.

The city’s exclusive negotiation agreement with the Renaissance Companies expired last month, which was tied to trying to build a Major League Soccer stadium at the Cashman Field site near downtown Las Vegas.

With that out of the way, the city can now entertain other options for the 50-acre site, including a possible Major League Baseball stadium.

MLB officials last week gave the A’s the green light to begin exploring other markets for possible relocation after saying the aging RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland was no longer an option. The A’s relocation search has been linked to five other markets and will take place while the team continues to try to land a new waterfront stadium in Oakland.

The Raiders relocated to Las Vegas in similar fashion due to the RingCentral Coliseum’s condition.

Possible sites for an MLB stadium in Southern Nevada include Las Vegas, Summerlin and the Las Vegas Strip, sources told the Review-Journal.

Representatives from Clark County and Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office weren’t immediately available for comment.

