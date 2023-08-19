Henderson romps past Ohio squad at Little League World Series

The Henderson All-Stars stayed alive at the Little League World Series with an easy victory over New Albany, Ohio, on Saturday in Williamsport, Pa.

The Henderson All-Stars shortstop Nolan Gifford (18) celebrates with teammate David Edwards (15) and assistant coach Arlie Daniel as he runs the bases after hitting a three-run homer against New Albany, Ohio, during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug 19, 2023. Henderson won 13-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars shortstop Nolan Gifford runs the bases after hitting a three-run homer to left field against New Albany, Ohio, during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug 19, 2023. Henderson won 13-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars pitcher David Edwards (15) avoids the tag from New Albany, Ohio, catcher Hunter Savre as he scores during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug 19, 2023. Henderson won 13-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars centerfielder JoJo Dixon connects for an RBI against New Albany, Ohio, during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug 19, 2023. Henderson won 13-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Henderson All-Stars will play on at the Little League World Series.

Henderson beat the Great Lakes Region champion from New Albany, Ohio, 13-2 on Saturday at Lamade Stadium. The game was halted after four innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Henderson scored 10 runs in the first two innings, capped off by a three-run home run from Nolan Gifford.

Henderson, the Mountain Region champion and just the second team in Nevada history to make the World Series, next faces the Midwest Region champion from Fargo, North Dakota, at 11 a.m. PT Sunday on ABC (KTNV-13 locally).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact sports columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.