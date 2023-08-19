Henderson romps past Ohio squad at Little League World Series
The Henderson All-Stars stayed alive at the Little League World Series with an easy victory over New Albany, Ohio, on Saturday in Williamsport, Pa.
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Henderson All-Stars will play on at the Little League World Series.
Henderson beat the Great Lakes Region champion from New Albany, Ohio, 13-2 on Saturday at Lamade Stadium. The game was halted after four innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Henderson scored 10 runs in the first two innings, capped off by a three-run home run from Nolan Gifford.
Henderson, the Mountain Region champion and just the second team in Nevada history to make the World Series, next faces the Midwest Region champion from Fargo, North Dakota, at 11 a.m. PT Sunday on ABC (KTNV-13 locally).
Up next
Who: Henderson vs. Fargo, N.D.
What: Little League World Series
When: 11 a.m. Sunday
Where: Williamsport, Pa.
TV: KTNV-13