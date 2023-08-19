78°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Baseball

Henderson romps past Ohio squad at Little League World Series

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2023 - 4:47 pm
 
Updated August 19, 2023 - 6:17 pm
The Henderson All-Stars shortstop Nolan Gifford (18) celebrates with teammate David Edwards (15 ...
The Henderson All-Stars shortstop Nolan Gifford (18) celebrates with teammate David Edwards (15) and assistant coach Arlie Daniel as he runs the bases after hitting a three-run homer against New Albany, Ohio, during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug 19, 2023. Henderson won 13-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars shortstop Nolan Gifford (18) celebrates with teammate David Edwards (15 ...
The Henderson All-Stars shortstop Nolan Gifford (18) celebrates with teammate David Edwards (15) and assistant coach Arlie Daniel as he runs the bases after hitting a three-run homer against New Albany, Ohio, during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug 19, 2023. Henderson won 13-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars shortstop Nolan Gifford runs the bases after hitting a three-run homer ...
The Henderson All-Stars shortstop Nolan Gifford runs the bases after hitting a three-run homer to left field against New Albany, Ohio, during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug 19, 2023. Henderson won 13-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars shortstop Nolan Gifford runs the bases after hitting a three-run homer ...
The Henderson All-Stars shortstop Nolan Gifford runs the bases after hitting a three-run homer to left field against New Albany, Ohio, during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug 19, 2023. Henderson won 13-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars pitcher David Edwards (15) avoids the tag from New Albany, Ohio, catche ...
The Henderson All-Stars pitcher David Edwards (15) avoids the tag from New Albany, Ohio, catcher Hunter Savre as he scores during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug 19, 2023. Henderson won 13-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars centerfielder JoJo Dixon connects for an RBI against New Albany, Ohio, ...
The Henderson All-Stars centerfielder JoJo Dixon connects for an RBI against New Albany, Ohio, during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug 19, 2023. Henderson won 13-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars pitcher David Edwards (15) avoids the tag from New Albany, Ohio, catche ...
The Henderson All-Stars pitcher David Edwards (15) avoids the tag from New Albany, Ohio, catcher Hunter Savre as he scores during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug 19, 2023. Henderson won 13-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Henderson All-Stars will play on at the Little League World Series.

Henderson beat the Great Lakes Region champion from New Albany, Ohio, 13-2 on Saturday at Lamade Stadium. The game was halted after four innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Henderson scored 10 runs in the first two innings, capped off by a three-run home run from Nolan Gifford.

Henderson, the Mountain Region champion and just the second team in Nevada history to make the World Series, next faces the Midwest Region champion from Fargo, North Dakota, at 11 a.m. PT Sunday on ABC (KTNV-13 locally).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact sports columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

MOST READ
1
Hilary winds dip slightly; likely to reach US Sunday morning
Hilary winds dip slightly; likely to reach US Sunday morning
2
Las Vegas weather agency loses radar on eve of Hilary’s arrival
Las Vegas weather agency loses radar on eve of Hilary’s arrival
3
Hard Rock closer to construction of guitar-shaped hotel on Strip
Hard Rock closer to construction of guitar-shaped hotel on Strip
4
Las Vegas airport canceling flights ahead of Hurricane Hilary
Las Vegas airport canceling flights ahead of Hurricane Hilary
5
Famed 136-year-old NYC steakhouse to open on Strip
Famed 136-year-old NYC steakhouse to open on Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Henderson Little League one win away from World Series
Henderson Little League one win away from World Series
Henderson Little League wins region tournament opener
Henderson Little League wins region tournament opener
Henderson learns 2nd World Series opponent after long delay
Henderson learns 2nd World Series opponent after long delay
‘This is huge’: Henderson advances to Little League World Series
‘This is huge’: Henderson advances to Little League World Series
Henderson on cusp of Little League World Series
Henderson on cusp of Little League World Series
Henderson hopes fortunes turn in 2nd World Series game
Henderson hopes fortunes turn in 2nd World Series game