Henderson team falls to Texas at Little League World Series

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2024 - 1:49 pm
 
Updated August 21, 2024 - 3:40 pm

Henderson’s Paseo Verde gave up three runs in the third inning Wednesday and fell 5-2 to Boerne, Texas, in the winners’ bracket semifinal of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

It was the first loss of the tournament for Paseo Verde, which will get another chance in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Thursday against either Central East Maui of Wailuku, Hawaii, or Lake Mary, Florida.

The winner of that game will advance to face Boerne in the U.S. championship game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

