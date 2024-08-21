Henderson team falls to Texas at Little League World Series

Paseo Verde from Henderson suffered its first loss at this year’s Little League World Series on Wednesday and will face an elimination game Thursday.

Henderson’s Paseo Verde gave up three runs in the third inning Wednesday and fell 5-2 to Boerne, Texas, in the winners’ bracket semifinal of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

It was the first loss of the tournament for Paseo Verde, which will get another chance in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Thursday against either Central East Maui of Wailuku, Hawaii, or Lake Mary, Florida.

The winner of that game will advance to face Boerne in the U.S. championship game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

