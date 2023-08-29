108°F
Baseball

Henderson to celebrate All-Stars’ LLWS trip with parade, party

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2023 - 2:45 pm
 
The Henderson All-Stars manager Ryan Gifford is greeted by his players as the team takes the fi ...
The Henderson All-Stars manager Ryan Gifford is greeted by his players as the team takes the field to face Nolensville, Tennessee, during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars centerfield Nolan Gifford, center, celebrates with his teammates after ...
The Henderson All-Stars centerfield Nolan Gifford, center, celebrates with his teammates after hitting a solo home run against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson and the Las Vegas Valley will be able to celebrate the success of the Henderson All-Stars and their trip to the Little League World Series one more time.

A 5-mile parade through Henderson will commence at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 from the team’s home field at Mission Hills Park, 551 Mission Drive, according to a release from the city of Henderson. It will culminate with a party at Water Street Plaza, 240 S. Water St.

(City of Henderson)
(City of Henderson)

“Henderson is a family and we love to celebrate our successes together,” Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero said in the release. “I hope everyone will join me at the parade to recognize these outstanding young men and their coaches as we congratulate them on a fantastic season and thank them for representing the best of Henderson and the great state of Nevada to the world!”

The party, which will feature a proclamation from Romero and the City Council, will include a DJ, photo opportunities, classic ballpark food, face painting, games and more, the release said.

Henderson qualified for the trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, after winning the Mountain Region championship on Aug. 11. After dropping the opener to Smithfield, Rhode Island, 3-1, on Aug. 16, the Henderson All-Stars romped past New Albany, Ohio (13-2) and Fargo, North Dakota (7-1) before falling to Nolensville, Tennessee, 2-1.

During their stay in Williamsport, the Henderson All-Stars received a visit from Las Vegas native and Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

THE LATEST
 
Bettor turns $80 into $106K with MLB parlay
By / RJ

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor turned $80 into $106,530 on Sunday after hitting a nine-leg MLB parlay. The bettor had to sweat out two plays on the -1½ run line.

 
A’s hire Las Vegas ballpark construction manager
By / RJ

Mortenson-McCarthy, a joint venture of Minneapolis-based Mortenson and national builder McCarthy Building Companies, will oversee all construction-related activities on the stadium project.

