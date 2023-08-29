Henderson to celebrate All-Stars’ LLWS trip with parade, party

Henderson and the Las Vegas Valley will be able to celebrate the success of the Henderson All-Stars and their trip to the Little League World Series one more time.

The Henderson All-Stars manager Ryan Gifford is greeted by his players as the team takes the field to face Nolensville, Tennessee, during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars centerfield Nolan Gifford, center, celebrates with his teammates after hitting a solo home run against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 5-mile parade through Henderson will commence at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 from the team’s home field at Mission Hills Park, 551 Mission Drive, according to a release from the city of Henderson. It will culminate with a party at Water Street Plaza, 240 S. Water St.

“Henderson is a family and we love to celebrate our successes together,” Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero said in the release. “I hope everyone will join me at the parade to recognize these outstanding young men and their coaches as we congratulate them on a fantastic season and thank them for representing the best of Henderson and the great state of Nevada to the world!”

The party, which will feature a proclamation from Romero and the City Council, will include a DJ, photo opportunities, classic ballpark food, face painting, games and more, the release said.

Henderson qualified for the trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, after winning the Mountain Region championship on Aug. 11. After dropping the opener to Smithfield, Rhode Island, 3-1, on Aug. 16, the Henderson All-Stars romped past New Albany, Ohio (13-2) and Fargo, North Dakota (7-1) before falling to Nolensville, Tennessee, 2-1.

During their stay in Williamsport, the Henderson All-Stars received a visit from Las Vegas native and Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper.

