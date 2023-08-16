Henderson’s one-hitter not good enough in World Series defeat

The Henderson All-Stars lost to Smithfield, Rhode Island, 3-1 on Wednesday in their opening game at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Henderson All-Stars manager Ryan Gifford, center, leaves the field as Rhode Island pitcher Brayden Castellone (15) celebrates by tossing his pitching glove after striking out the last batter during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Rhode Island won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rhode Island's Brady McShane (3) beats a throw and scores before Henderson All-Stars pitcher Logan Levasseur (16) can tag him during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Rhode Island won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars starting pitcher Nolan Gifford (18) shakes hands with Rhode Island pitcher Brayden Castellone (15) as they leave the field after losing 3-1 to Rhode Island during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars manager Ryan Gifford speaks during a press conference after losing to Rhode Island during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rhode Island starting pitcher Connor Curtis (19) leaves the field after pitching four innings against Henderson All-Stars during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Rhode Island won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rhode Island's John Wozniak is tagged out at home by the Henderson All-Stars pitcher Logan Levasseur during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Rhode Island won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson All-Stars pitcher Nolan Gifford delivers a pitch against Rhode Island during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Rhode Island won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rhode Island's Brayden Castellone beats a throw and scores before Henderson All-Stars pitcher Logan Levasseur can tag him during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Rhode Island won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rhode Island's Brayden Castellone celebrates after scoring against Henderson All-Stars during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Rhode Island won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rhode Island's Brady McShane (3) beats a throw and scores before Henderson All-Stars pitcher Logan Levasseur (16) can tag him during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Rhode Island won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars JoJo Dixon swings-and-misses a pitch from Rhode Island pitcher Brayden Castellone during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson All-Stars pitcher Nolan Gifford delivers a pitch against Rhode Island during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Rhode Island won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars are greeted by Dugout, the official mascot of Little League baseball, as they arrive to participate in the Little League World Series Opening Ceremonies in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Henderson opened play later Wednesday at Lamade Stadium against a team from Rhode Island. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars dance with Dugout, the official mascot of Little League baseball, prior to the start of the Little League World Series tournament against Rhode Island in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Rhode Island won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars fans watch their team play against Rhode Island during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Rhode Island won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Fans watch baseball game between Henderson All-Stars and Rhode Island during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Rhode Island won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars centerfielder Jaxson McMullen comforted by his mother Nikki after loosing to Rhode Island during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Rhode Island won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars shortstop David Edwards, left, is unable to stop the ball hit by Rhode Island's pitcher Connor Curtis as his teammate second baseman Joe Joe Carque looks on during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Rhode Island won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rhode Island starting pitcher Connor Curtis (19) delivers a pitch against Henderson All-Stars during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Rhode Island won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars manager Ryan Gifford, center, discusses with pitcher Nolan Gifford, right, and catcher Jaxson McMullen during the Little League World Series tournament against Rhode Island in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Rhode Island won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars pitcher Nolan Gifford discusses with team manager Ryan Gifford during the Little League World Series tournament against Rhode Island in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Rhode Island won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars pitcher Nolan Gifford discusses with team manager Ryan Gifford on the mound during the Little League World Series tournament against Rhode Island in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Rhode Island won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Fans cheer for Henderson All-Stars during the Little League World Series tournament against Rhode Island in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Rhode Island won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars pitcher Logan Levasseur delivers a pitch against Rhode Island during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Rhode Island won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars centerfielder Jaxson McMullen runs bases after hitting a homer against Rhode Island during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Rhode Island won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars centerfielder Jaxson McMullen runs past assistant coach Arlie Daniel after hitting a homer against Rhode Island during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Rhode Island won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The "Henderson Hit" blue hat was placed on Henderson All-Stars centerfielder Jaxson McMullen by his teammates after hitting a homer against Rhode Island during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Rhode Island won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Henderson All-Star team opened play in the Little League World Series on Wednesday. Two of its pitchers combined on a one-hitter. The one hit was a bunt.

But all that did not produce a victory. Henderson lost 3-1 to the Metro Region champion from Smithfield, Rhode Island, at Lamade Stadium.

In defeat was learned a valuable lesson: When the other team has a pitcher looking all the world like Hall of Fame left-hander Randy Johnson, it’s best to play a clean game. Henderson, the Mountain Region champion, didn’t.

Connor Curtis is the southpaw from Rhode Island who struck out 15 in 5⅓ innings. He was overly dominant until Jaxson McMullin’s home run in the fifth gave Henderson its lone run.

Curtis struck out 13-of-15 at one point, hitting low 70s on the speed gun. That’s really, really good.

“A great arm,” Henderson manager Ryan Gifford said. “It just didn’t seem like we were playing Henderson baseball. But you have to give him credit. He was dealing. He was bringing it.”

Henderson — which managed three hits — had too many miscues to counter Curtis.

A leadoff walk came around to score in the first for Rhode Island and a Henderson error after two hit batters made it 3-0 in the fourth. That was plenty for the winners.

Nolan Gifford and Logan Levasseur combined to allow just the one hit, striking out 13 for Henderson. But it wasn’t enough. Curtis was that good.

“It’s the most perfect performance I’ve had all year,” the lefty said. “I was just sailing through. Everything was working. I trust myself. I know when I’m doing well and when I’m doing bad.”

Wasn’t much bad Wednesday.

Nolan Gifford also threw well but — according to his father and coach — didn’t have his best stuff. His fastball lacked the bite it had in a 10-0 regional final win against Snow Canyon, Utah, in San Bernardino on Friday.

And still, Henderson had a chance late.

Curtis had reached his 85-pitch limit before giving way to Brayden Castellone with one out in the sixth. He retired Levasseur on a pop up, but Mason Walther walked for Henderson and went to third on a base hit from Chase Daley.

Two on, two out, tying run at first.

But it wasn’t to be — Castellone struck out Liam Wells to end the game.

“(Curtis) threw fast but also had a good off-speed pitch,” Walther said. “I feel like we could have adapted earlier but didn’t. It was our first game — we were all a little bit excited. Just needed to relax a little. Go get them the next game. We just waited too long to get started.”

It was Walther who at Opening Ceremonies said it was Henderson’s goal to write history. That becomes much tougher now. It’s a steep mountain to climb when losing your first game and immediately facing elimination.

Henderson — just the second team in Nevada history to make the World Series — next plays Saturday at 3 PT (ESPN). It will take on the loser of Thursday’s game between the West and Great Lakes regional champions.

“I expect a much different game,” Ryan Gifford said. “I don’t care who we play. It doesn’t matter. You’ll see a better product and kids stepping up and doing the job.

“I assure you we will be much better.”

One thing is for sure: They likely won’t have to face Randy Johnson again.

Contact sports columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.