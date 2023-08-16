Henderson’s one-hitter not good enough in World Series defeat
The Henderson All-Stars lost to Smithfield, Rhode Island, 3-1 on Wednesday in their opening game at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Henderson All-Star team opened play in the Little League World Series on Wednesday. Two of its pitchers combined on a one-hitter. The one hit was a bunt.
But all that did not produce a victory. Henderson lost 3-1 to the Metro Region champion from Smithfield, Rhode Island, at Lamade Stadium.
In defeat was learned a valuable lesson: When the other team has a pitcher looking all the world like Hall of Fame left-hander Randy Johnson, it’s best to play a clean game. Henderson, the Mountain Region champion, didn’t.
Connor Curtis is the southpaw from Rhode Island who struck out 15 in 5⅓ innings. He was overly dominant until Jaxson McMullin’s home run in the fifth gave Henderson its lone run.
Curtis struck out 13-of-15 at one point, hitting low 70s on the speed gun. That’s really, really good.
“A great arm,” Henderson manager Ryan Gifford said. “It just didn’t seem like we were playing Henderson baseball. But you have to give him credit. He was dealing. He was bringing it.”
Henderson — which managed three hits — had too many miscues to counter Curtis.
A leadoff walk came around to score in the first for Rhode Island and a Henderson error after two hit batters made it 3-0 in the fourth. That was plenty for the winners.
Nolan Gifford and Logan Levasseur combined to allow just the one hit, striking out 13 for Henderson. But it wasn’t enough. Curtis was that good.
“It’s the most perfect performance I’ve had all year,” the lefty said. “I was just sailing through. Everything was working. I trust myself. I know when I’m doing well and when I’m doing bad.”
Wasn’t much bad Wednesday.
Nolan Gifford also threw well but — according to his father and coach — didn’t have his best stuff. His fastball lacked the bite it had in a 10-0 regional final win against Snow Canyon, Utah, in San Bernardino on Friday.
And still, Henderson had a chance late.
Curtis had reached his 85-pitch limit before giving way to Brayden Castellone with one out in the sixth. He retired Levasseur on a pop up, but Mason Walther walked for Henderson and went to third on a base hit from Chase Daley.
Two on, two out, tying run at first.
But it wasn’t to be — Castellone struck out Liam Wells to end the game.
“(Curtis) threw fast but also had a good off-speed pitch,” Walther said. “I feel like we could have adapted earlier but didn’t. It was our first game — we were all a little bit excited. Just needed to relax a little. Go get them the next game. We just waited too long to get started.”
It was Walther who at Opening Ceremonies said it was Henderson’s goal to write history. That becomes much tougher now. It’s a steep mountain to climb when losing your first game and immediately facing elimination.
Henderson — just the second team in Nevada history to make the World Series — next plays Saturday at 3 PT (ESPN). It will take on the loser of Thursday’s game between the West and Great Lakes regional champions.
“I expect a much different game,” Ryan Gifford said. “I don’t care who we play. It doesn’t matter. You’ll see a better product and kids stepping up and doing the job.
“I assure you we will be much better.”
One thing is for sure: They likely won’t have to face Randy Johnson again.
Mayor, fans salute team
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The day for the Henderson All-Stars began with Opening Ceremonies and a large contingent of Henderson fans cheered from atop stadium bleachers as their team walked past holding the Mountain Region championship banner. Included in the crowd was Henderson mayor Michelle Romero.
She spoke again about the level of support those in the professional sports world and Henderson-based businesses have shown the team, with more than $100,000 having been raised for travel and other costs to families.
She spoke about what this all means to her city.
“I think this is huge,” Romero said. “Henderson is such a family-orientated community and everybody has gathered around this team. It has been really good to see. It’s exciting to see the support these kids have had. (People) see their potential.”
Ed Graney/Las Vegas Review-Journal