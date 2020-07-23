How to watch MLB’s opening weekend of games
Check out the first four days of the Major League Baseball schedule and where you can watch the games, including the Dodgers, on Las Vegas TV.
Major League Baseball’s opening days are coming much later than usual, but they’ve finally arrived.
Remember, we’re in the home market for six teams — Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Unfortunately, no one area TV provider carries the home telecasts of all six of those teams.
For instance, DirecTV has all but the closest one, the Diamondbacks. On Cox, you can get the Angels and Diamondbacks on a combined channel and the Padres on YVLV-TV, a hybrid channel of local and regional programming.
The biggest news is the Dodgers are officially available in Las Vegas, but only on DirecTV and few AT&T affiliated providers. No, they’re not on Cox Cable.
If you don’t have cable or satellite TV, the HD antenna should pick up KVVU-5 with Saturday day games, including a doubleheader this Saturday.
Here is a guide of what’s on this weekend and where to find those games.
Thursday
New York Yankees at Washington Nationals, 4:08 p.m., ESPN
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:08 p.m., ESPN
Friday
Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, 1:10 p.m., ESPN
Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds, 3:10 p.m., MLBN
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 4:10 p.m., ESPN
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres, 6:10 p.m., FSPT, YVLV-14, MLB.TV
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, 6:40 p.m., SportsNet LA, NBC Bay Area
Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics, 7:10 p.m., FSW, ESPN, NBC California
Saturday
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 10 a.m., KVVU-5
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 11 a.m., MLBN
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 1 p.m.. KVVU-5
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 1 p.m., FSW, NBCCA
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 4 p.m., KVVU-5
Arizona at San Diego, 6 p.m., YVLV-14
Sunday
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 10 a.m., TBS
Arizona at San Diego, 1 p.m., FSPT, YVLV-14
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 1 p.m., FSW, NBCCA
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7 p.m., ESPN
Channel guide
ESPN — Cox (30), Dish (140), DirecTV (206), CenturyLink (602)
MLBN — Cox (1314), Dish (152), DirecTV (213), CenturyLink (1634)
SportsNet LA —DirecTV (690)
NBC Sports Bay Area — DirecTV (696)
NBC Sports California — DirecTV (698)
Note: SportsNet LA also is available on several AT&T platforms.