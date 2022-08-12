How to watch Paseo Verde in Little League regional final

Here’s how you can watch Paseo Verde in the Little League regional final.

Henderson’s Paseo Verde advanced to the Little League Baseball Mountain Region final by defeating Montana-Boulder Arrowhead 5-1 on Thursday in San Bernardino, California.

Paseo Verde (2-1) will face Utah-Snow Canyon (2-0) in the title game at 2 p.m. Friday, and the winner advances to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Here’s how you can watch:

What: Little League Baseball Mountain Region final

When: 2 p.m. Friday

TV: ESPN (Century Link: 27, Cox 30, Dish 140, DirecTV 206)