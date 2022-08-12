96°F
How to watch Paseo Verde in Little League regional final

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2022 - 11:16 am
 
(Getty Images)

Henderson’s Paseo Verde advanced to the Little League Baseball Mountain Region final by defeating Montana-Boulder Arrowhead 5-1 on Thursday in San Bernardino, California.

Paseo Verde (2-1) will face Utah-Snow Canyon (2-0) in the title game at 2 p.m. Friday, and the winner advances to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Here’s how you can watch:

What: Little League Baseball Mountain Region final

When: 2 p.m. Friday

TV: ESPN (Century Link: 27, Cox 30, Dish 140, DirecTV 206)

