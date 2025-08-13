110°F
How to watch Summerlin South in the Little League World Series

Nevada team head coach TJ Fechser, left, celebrates with his players after winning 6-3 against Utah during the Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in San Bernardino, Calif. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Summerlin South player Luke D’Ambrosio throws the ball during the Little League World Series baseball tournament picnic, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2025 - 6:00 pm
 

The festivities are over. It’s time to play ball.

Summerlin South participated in a parade Tuesday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, as part of the celebration leading to the Little League World Series.

“It was just a jamboree on wonderfulness,” said coach TJ Fechser, whose team also attended a picnic. “Each team rode on the back of a truck — like a float — and there were 40,000 people on the street. People threw rubber baseballs at the players, who signed them and threw them back.”

The team also hung its nameplate on the large ESPN bracket banner, and there were speeches by former major league pitcher Billy Wagner and Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin.

The Nevada team will face Clarendon Hills, Illinois, the Great Lakes Region champion, at noon Wednesday in its first game. The LLWS concludes Aug. 24 with the international championship game.

How to watch:

Who: Summerlin South (Mountain Region) vs. Clarendon Hills, Ill. (Great Lakes Region)

What: Little League World Series, U.S. bracket

When: Noon Wednesday

Where: Lamade Stadium, Williamsport, Pa.

TV: ESPN

Summerlin South roster

No. Player Position

2 Ethan Robertson SS/RHP

3 Luke D’Ambrosio 2B/SS/RHP

4 Brooks Fechser CF

5 Dustin Greusel C

6 Cutter Ricafort RF

7 Cache Malan RHP/2B/3B

8 Banks Mossler LF/3B

9 Griffin Vargas Util

10 Mason Schutte OF/1B

14 Jayden Lee OF/RHP

15 Grayson Miranda 1B

19 Garrett Gallegos 3B/RHP

Coach: TJ Fechser

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

