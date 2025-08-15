How to watch Summerlin South in the Little League World Series
Summerlin South rolled to a 16-1 victory in its first game of the Little League World Series and will return to action Friday at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The Nevada team, representing the Mountain Region, will play Northwest Region champion Bonney Lake/Sumner of Washington.
Summerlin South is coming off a 16-1 victory over Clarendon Hills, Illinois, on Wednesday in its first game. The team is 11-0 in the postseason.
The 20-team, modified double-elimination tournament continues through Aug. 24 with the international championship game.
How to watch:
Who: Summerlin South (Mountain Region) vs. Bonney Lake/Sumner (Wash.) (Northwest Region)
What: Little League World Series, U.S. bracket
When: Noon Friday
Where: Lamade Stadium, Williamsport, Pa.
TV: ESPN
Summerlin South roster
No. Player Position
2 Ethan Robertson SS/RHP
3 Luke D’Ambrosio 2B/SS/RHP
4 Brooks Fechser CF
5 Dustin Greusel C
6 Cutter Ricafort RF
7 Cache Malan RHP/2B/3B
8 Banks Mossler LF/3B
9 Griffin Vargas Util
10 Mason Schutte OF/1B
14 Jayden Lee OF/RHP
15 Grayson Miranda 1B
19 Garrett Gallegos 3B/RHP
Coach: TJ Fechser
