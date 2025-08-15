How to watch Summerlin South in the Little League World Series

Summerlin South rolled to a 16-1 victory in its first game of the Little League World Series and will return to action Friday at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Las Vegas, Nevada's Banks Mossler celebrates a double against Clarendon Hills, Ill. in the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Williamsport, PA. (AP Photo/Jared Freed)

Summerlin South will return to action Friday in the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Nevada team, representing the Mountain Region, will play Northwest Region champion Bonney Lake/Sumner of Washington.

Summerlin South is coming off a 16-1 victory over Clarendon Hills, Illinois, on Wednesday in its first game. The team is 11-0 in the postseason.

The 20-team, modified double-elimination tournament continues through Aug. 24 with the international championship game.

How to watch:

Who: Summerlin South (Mountain Region) vs. Bonney Lake/Sumner (Wash.) (Northwest Region)

What: Little League World Series, U.S. bracket

When: Noon Friday

Where: Lamade Stadium, Williamsport, Pa.

TV: ESPN

Summerlin South roster

No. Player Position

2 Ethan Robertson SS/RHP

3 Luke D’Ambrosio 2B/SS/RHP

4 Brooks Fechser CF

5 Dustin Greusel C

6 Cutter Ricafort RF

7 Cache Malan RHP/2B/3B

8 Banks Mossler LF/3B

9 Griffin Vargas Util

10 Mason Schutte OF/1B

14 Jayden Lee OF/RHP

15 Grayson Miranda 1B

19 Garrett Gallegos 3B/RHP

Coach: TJ Fechser

