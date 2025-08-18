How to watch Summerlin South in the Little League World Series
Summerlin South has won its first two games in the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Nevada team has outscored its opponents 21-4.
Summerlin South puts its 12-0 postseason record on the line when the Nevada team meets Irmo, South Carolina, at noon Monday in the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Summerlin South, the Mountain Region champion, is 2-0 in the modified double-elimination tournament. The team defeated Clarendon Hills, Illinois, 16-1 on Wednesday, then held off Bonney Lake, Washington, 5-3 on Friday.
Irmo, the Southeast Region champion, blanked Braintree, Massachusetts, 13-0 in its only game.
The Summerlin South-Irmo winner will play at noon Wednesday. The loser will play at noon Tuesday.
The U.S. and International championship games will be played Saturday. The winners will meet for the LLWS title Sunday.
How to watch:
Who: Summerlin South vs. Irmo, South Carolina
What: Little League World Series, U.S. bracket
When: Noon Monday
Where: Lamade Stadium, Williamsport, Pennsylvania
TV: ESPN
Summerlin South roster
No. Player Position
2 Ethan Robertson SS/RHP
3 Luke D’Ambrosio 2B/SS/RHP
4 Brooks Fechser CF
5 Dustin Greusel C
6 Cutter Ricafort RF
7 Cache Malan RHP/2B/3B
8 Banks Mossler LF/3B
9 Griffin Vargas Utility
10 Mason Schutte OF/1B
14 Jayden Lee OF/RHP
15 Grayson Miranda 1B
19 Garrett Gallegos 3B/RHP
Coach: TJ Fechser
