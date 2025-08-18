Summerlin South has won its first two games in the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Nevada team has outscored its opponents 21-4.

How to watch Summerlin South in the Little League World Series

Coaches consider pitching strategy as Summerlin South heads into Monday’s LLWS game

Summerlin South's Brooks Fechser celebrates against Bonney Lake, Wash., during the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)

Summerlin South puts its 12-0 postseason record on the line when the Nevada team meets Irmo, South Carolina, at noon Monday in the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Summerlin South, the Mountain Region champion, is 2-0 in the modified double-elimination tournament. The team defeated Clarendon Hills, Illinois, 16-1 on Wednesday, then held off Bonney Lake, Washington, 5-3 on Friday.

Irmo, the Southeast Region champion, blanked Braintree, Massachusetts, 13-0 in its only game.

The Summerlin South-Irmo winner will play at noon Wednesday. The loser will play at noon Tuesday.

The U.S. and International championship games will be played Saturday. The winners will meet for the LLWS title Sunday.

How to watch:

Who: Summerlin South vs. Irmo, South Carolina

What: Little League World Series, U.S. bracket

When: Noon Monday

Where: Lamade Stadium, Williamsport, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN

Summerlin South roster

No. Player Position

2 Ethan Robertson SS/RHP

3 Luke D’Ambrosio 2B/SS/RHP

4 Brooks Fechser CF

5 Dustin Greusel C

6 Cutter Ricafort RF

7 Cache Malan RHP/2B/3B

8 Banks Mossler LF/3B

9 Griffin Vargas Utility

10 Mason Schutte OF/1B

14 Jayden Lee OF/RHP

15 Grayson Miranda 1B

19 Garrett Gallegos 3B/RHP

Coach: TJ Fechser

