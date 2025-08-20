How to watch Summerlin South in the Little League World Series
Summerlin South needs one more win to reach the U.S. championship game in the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The Nevada team, representing the Mountain Region, will get its first chance when it meets Fairfield, Connecticut, of the Metro Region at noon Wednesday. Both are 3-0, the only remaining undefeated teams in the modified double-elimination LLWS.
The winner will advance to the U.S. championship game Saturday. The loser will play Thursday with another chance to reach the title game.
The International championship game also will be played Saturday. The LLWS championship game is scheduled for Sunday.
Up next:
Who: Summerlin South vs. Fairfield, Connecticut
What: Little League World Series, U.S. bracket
When: Noon Wednesday
Where: Lamade Stadium, Williamsport, Pa.
TV: ESPN
Summerlin South roster
No. Player Position
2 Ethan Robertson SS/RHP
3 Luke D’Ambrosio 2B/SS/RHP
4 Brooks Fechser CF
5 Dustin Greusel C
6 Cutter Ricafort RF
7 Cache Malan RHP/2B/3B
8 Banks Mossler LF/3B
9 Griffin Vargas Utility
10 Mason Schutte OF/1B
14 Jayden Lee OF/RHP
15 Grayson Miranda 1B
19 Garrett Gallegos 3B/RHP
Coach: TJ Fechser
Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.