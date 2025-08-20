How to watch Summerlin South in the Little League World Series

Summerlin South will qualify for the U.S. championship game in the Little League World Series with a victory Wednesday at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Summerlin South to play for berth in LLWS U.S. title game

Summerlin South's Griffin Vargas crosses home plate against Clarendon Hills, Ill. in the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Williamsport, PA. (AP Photo/Jared Freed)

Summerlin South needs one more win to reach the U.S. championship game in the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Nevada team, representing the Mountain Region, will get its first chance when it meets Fairfield, Connecticut, of the Metro Region at noon Wednesday. Both are 3-0, the only remaining undefeated teams in the modified double-elimination LLWS.

The winner will advance to the U.S. championship game Saturday. The loser will play Thursday with another chance to reach the title game.

The International championship game also will be played Saturday. The LLWS championship game is scheduled for Sunday.

Up next:

Who: Summerlin South vs. Fairfield, Connecticut

What: Little League World Series, U.S. bracket

When: Noon Wednesday

Where: Lamade Stadium, Williamsport, Pa.

TV: ESPN

Summerlin South roster

No. Player Position

2 Ethan Robertson SS/RHP

3 Luke D’Ambrosio 2B/SS/RHP

4 Brooks Fechser CF

5 Dustin Greusel C

6 Cutter Ricafort RF

7 Cache Malan RHP/2B/3B

8 Banks Mossler LF/3B

9 Griffin Vargas Utility

10 Mason Schutte OF/1B

14 Jayden Lee OF/RHP

15 Grayson Miranda 1B

19 Garrett Gallegos 3B/RHP

Coach: TJ Fechser

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.