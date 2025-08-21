Summerlin South will play in the Little League World Series losers bracket final Thursday with the winner advancing to the U.S. championship game.

Summerlin South to play for berth in LLWS U.S. title game

How to watch Summerlin South in the Little League World Series

Summerlin South faces rematch at LLWS for spot in U.S. title game

Las Vegas, Nev.'s Garrett Gallegos reacts to a call at third base during the sixth inning of a baseball game against Fairfield, Conn., at the Little League World Series, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Jared Freed)

Las Vegas, Nev.'s Cache Malan celebrates his three-run home run against Fairfield, Conn., during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Jared Freed)

Summerlin South will get one more chance to reach the U.S. championship game of the Little League World Series.

The Nevada team, the Mountain Region champion, will play Southeast Region champ Irmo, South Carolina, at 4 p.m. Thursday in the losers bracket final at Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The winner will meet Fairfield, Connecticut, at noon Saturday in the U.S. title game.

Connecticut defeated Summerlin South 7-3 on Wednesday to advance to Saturday’s game. The loss was Summerlin South’s first in 14 postseason games and dropped it to 3-1 in the LLWS.

Thursday’s game is a rematch of Summerlin South’s 1-0, seven-inning victory over South Carolina on Monday. The ace for each team — Las Vegas’ Garret Gallegos and Irmo’s Joe Giulietti — won’t be available to pitch after both hit the 85-pitch maximum in Monday’s game.

Up next:

Who: Summerlin South vs. Irmo, S.C.

What: Little League World Series, U.S. bracket

When: 4 p.m. Thursday

Where: Lamade Stadium, Williamsport, Pa.

TV: ESPN

Summerlin South roster

No. Player Position

2 Ethan Robertson SS/RHP

3 Luke D’Ambrosio 2B/SS/RHP

4 Brooks Fechser CF

5 Dustin Greusel C

6 Cutter Ricafort RF

7 Cache Malan RHP/2B/3B

8 Banks Mossler LF/3B

9 Griffin Vargas Utility

10 Mason Schutte OF/1B

14 Jayden Lee OF/RHP

15 Grayson Miranda 1B

19 Garrett Gallegos 3B/RHP

Coach: TJ Fechser

