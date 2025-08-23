How to watch Summerlin South in the Little League World Series
Summerlin South will play Fairfield, Connecticut, on Saturday in the U.S. championship game of the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Summerlin South is one victory from a national championship and two from a world title after its dramatic win Thursday in the Little League World Series at South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The Las Vegas team will play Fairfield, Connecticut, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the U.S. championship game in front of an ABC national audience. It will be a rematch of Wednesday’s game, a 7-3 Connecticut victory.
The winner will play for the LLWS championship against Taipei (Chinese Taipei) or Santa Cruz (Aruba) at noon Sunday on ABC. Taipei and Santa Cruz will play at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on ABC.
Summerlin South ace pitcher Garrett Gallegos is expected to start the game with the season on the line.
Gallegos saved Summerlin South’s season Thursday, hitting a three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning that easily cleared the right-field fence and gave his team a 5-3 victory over Irmo, South Carolina, in the losers bracket final.
The Nevada team, representing the Mountain Region, is 14-1 in the postseason and 4-1 in the LLWS. Connecticut, representing the Metro Region, is 4-0 in the tournament.
Summerlin South is the second Nevada team to reach the U.S. championship game. Mountain Ridge of Las Vegas advanced in 2014.
Up next:
Who: Summerlin South vs. Fairfield, Connecticut
What: Little League World Series, U.S. championship game
When: 12:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Lamade Stadium, South Williamsport, Pennsylvania
TV: ABC
Summerlin South roster
No. Player Position
2 Ethan Robertson SS/RHP
3 Luke D’Ambrosio 2B/SS/RHP
4 Brooks Fechser CF
5 Dustin Greusel C
6 Cutter Ricafort RF
7 Cache Malan RHP/2B/3B
8 Banks Mossler LF/3B
9 Griffin Vargas Utility
10 Mason Schutte OF/1B
14 Jayden Lee OF/RHP
15 Grayson Miranda 1B
19 Garrett Gallegos 3B/RHP
Coach: TJ Fechser
