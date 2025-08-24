How to watch Summerlin South in the LLWS championship game
Summerlin South will play for Nevada history Sunday, facing Chinese Taipei for the Little League World Series championship in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Summerlin South is one victory from making Nevada history.
The Las Vegas team will play Taipei (Chinese Taipei) at noon Sunday for the Little League World Series championship at Lamade Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.
Summerlin South is the first Nevada team to advance to the LLWS championship game. Mountain Ridge reached the U.S. title game in 2014 before losing to the Great Lakes Region champion from Chicago.
The kids from Summerlin South reached the championship game by defeating Fairfield, Connecticut, 8-2 on Saturday in the U.S. title game.
Taipei edged Santa Cruz (Aruba) 1-0 in the International championship game.
The Nevada team, representing the Mountain Region, is 15-1 in the postseason and 5-1 in the LLWS.
Up next:
Who: Summerlin South vs. Taipei (Chinese Taipei)
What: Little League World Series championship game
When: Noon Sunday
Where: Lamade Stadium, South Williamsport, Pennsylvania
TV: ABC
Summerlin South roster
No. Player Position
2 Ethan Robertson SS/RHP
3 Luke D’Ambrosio 2B/SS/RHP
4 Brooks Fechser CF
5 Dustin Greusel C
6 Cutter Ricafort RF
7 Cache Malan RHP/2B/3B
8 Banks Mossler LF/3B
9 Griffin Vargas Utility
10 Mason Schutte OF/1B
14 Jayden Lee OF/RHP
15 Grayson Miranda 1B
19 Garrett Gallegos 3B/RHP
Coach: TJ Fechser
Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.