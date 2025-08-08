88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Baseball

How to watch Summerlin South in the Mountain Region final

The Summerlin South Little League baseball team. (Next Level Sports Photography)
The Summerlin South Little League baseball team. (Next Level Sports Photography)
More Stories
Summerlin South needs 1 more win to reach Little League World Series
Home plate umpire Jen Pawol calls a strike during the third inning of a spring training basebal ...
MLB’s 1st female umpire set to debut Saturday
Athletics' Nick Kurtz (16) and Lawrence Butler celebrate after a baseball game against the Hous ...
A’s focus on building young, talented roster for move to Las Vegas
Summerlin South rallies to reach Little League region title game
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2025 - 8:00 am
 

The Summerlin South Little League team is one win from a trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the Little League World Series.

Summerlin South will play Utah on Friday in the Mountain Region tournament championship game. The winner will advance to the LLWS from Wednesday to Aug. 24.

The Nevada team, coached by TJ Fechser, is 2-0 in the tournament, having outscored opponents 39-12 and winning both games by the mercy rule. The team rallied for a 22-12 victory over Utah on Tuesday after falling behind 8-0.

Summerlin South would be the third consecutive Nevada team to play at Williamsport, following Paseo Verde in 2024 and Henderson in 2023. Mountain Ridge in 2014 is the only other Nevada team to reach the LLWS.

Friday’s winner will open the World Series against Clarendon Hills, Illinois, the Great Lakes Region champion, at noon Wednesday.

How to watch:

Who: Summerlin South vs. Utah

What: Little League Mountain Region tournament championship game

When: 2 p.m. Friday

Where: Al Houghton Stadium, San Bernardino, California

TV: ESPN

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Home plate umpire Jen Pawol calls a strike during the third inning of a spring training basebal ...
MLB’s 1st female umpire set to debut Saturday
By Ben Walker and Ronald Blum The Associated Press

Jen Pawol will become the first woman to umpire in Major League Baseball when she works games this weekend between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves.

MORE STORIES