How to watch Summerlin South in the Mountain Region final

Summerlin South needs 1 more win to reach Little League World Series

The Summerlin South Little League team is one win from a trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the Little League World Series.

Summerlin South will play Utah on Friday in the Mountain Region tournament championship game. The winner will advance to the LLWS from Wednesday to Aug. 24.

The Nevada team, coached by TJ Fechser, is 2-0 in the tournament, having outscored opponents 39-12 and winning both games by the mercy rule. The team rallied for a 22-12 victory over Utah on Tuesday after falling behind 8-0.

Summerlin South would be the third consecutive Nevada team to play at Williamsport, following Paseo Verde in 2024 and Henderson in 2023. Mountain Ridge in 2014 is the only other Nevada team to reach the LLWS.

Friday’s winner will open the World Series against Clarendon Hills, Illinois, the Great Lakes Region champion, at noon Wednesday.

How to watch:

Who: Summerlin South vs. Utah

What: Little League Mountain Region tournament championship game

When: 2 p.m. Friday

Where: Al Houghton Stadium, San Bernardino, California

TV: ESPN

