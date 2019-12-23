44°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Baseball

Hyun-Jin Ryu bolts Dodgers for Toronto, $80M, 4-year deal

By Ronald Blum The Associated Press
December 22, 2019 - 11:31 pm
 

Free agent pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke late Sunday night on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical after Christmas and had not been announced.

Ryu was 14-5 with a major league-best 2.32 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. The 32-year-old left-hander from South Korea started for the National League in his first All-Star appearance and finished second in Cy Young Award voting to New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

He receives a $20 million salary each of the next four years, with no signing bonus.

Ryu’s deal raised agent Scott Boras’ total to more than a billion dollars in guaranteed contracts — $1,016,500,000 to be exact — for seven players since the start of November, deals extending as many as nine seasons. He previously negotiated agreements for pitchers Gerrit Cole ($324 million), Stephen Strasburg ($245 million), Dallas Keuchel ($55.5 million) and Tony Watson ($3 million); third baseman Anthony Rendon ($245 million) and infielder Mike Moustakas ($64 million).

Toronto is rebuilding around a promising young core of hitters who broke into the big leagues last season, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio. Looking to surround them with some proven pitching, the Blue Jays are set to add Ryu and right-hander Tanner Roark to their rotation.

Roark recently agreed to a $24 million, two-year deal with Toronto, which finished fourth in the AL East at 67-95 last season.

The moves follow Toronto home attendance declining from nearly 3.4 million in 2016, when the Blue Jays lost in the AL Championship Series for the second straight year, to 1.75 million last season — Toronto’s lowest since 2010.

Ryu, who turns 33 in March, spent his first seven years in the majors with the Dodgers. He missed the 2015 season and made only one appearance in 2016 due to injury. But he re-emerged with a 1.97 ERA over 15 starts in 2018 and threw 182 2/3 innings in 29 starts this year for the NL West champions.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, file photo, Houston Astros Game 3 starting pitcher Gerrit ...
Ace Gerrit Cole going to Yankees on record $324M, 9-year deal
By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

Cole was baseball’s most dominant pitcher for much of 2019 and helped the Houston Astros come within one win of their second World Series title in three seasons.

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2015 file photo former Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons delivers his speec ...
Ted Simmons, union exec Marvin Miller elected to Hall of Fame
By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

They will be inducted into Cooperstown during ceremonies on July 26 along with any players chosen next month by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred steps away from the podium after speaking to the media at the ...
MLB widens sign stealing investigation into Astros
By Stephen Hawkins The Associated Press

Commissioner Rob Manfred has said for now the Astros are the only team being investigated for cheating allegations.

Chicago Cubs' Alberto Baldonado (87) practices his pitches during the annual Big League Weekend ...
Big League Weekend returning to Las Vegas
By / RJ

After a one-year hiatus due to construction of the new Las Vegas Ballpark, the Las Vegas Aviators announced on Tuesday that four MLB teams are returning to Las Vegas next year to participate in two Big League Weekends.