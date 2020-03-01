Indians, A’s open Big League Weekend in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

After a one-year hiatus, Big League Weekend returned to Las Vegas on Saturday, giving local baseball fans a taste of spring training.

Fans wait after the game for autographs at the conclusion of the Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics Major League Baseball game at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Oakland Athletics catcher Collin Theroux, left, signs the cast of Charleston Kenton, 6, at the conclusion of their Major League Baseball game with the Cleveland Indians at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) drives a ball to right field in the second inning during a Major League Baseball game with the Cleveland Indians at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Security stands guard on top of Las Vegas Ballpark during a Major League Baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at , in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A beer vendor takes orders along the right field line in the third inning during a Major League Baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Oakland Athletics mascot "Stomper," left, and Aviators mascot "Spruce" entertain fans during a Major League Baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Oakland Athletics mascot "Stomper," left, entertains fans during a Major League Baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

An Oakland Athletics fan enjoys a piece of pizza during a Major League Baseball game with the Cleveland Indians at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano (22) makes a leaping catch at the wall in the third inning during a Major League Baseball game with the Cleveland Indians at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans of all ages take in the action during a Major League Baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics warm up during a Major League Baseball game at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans watch the Cleveland Indians play the Oakland Athletics from the right field grass during a Major League Baseball game at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez (55), Cleveland Indians first baseman Bobby Bradley (40), Cleveland Indians second baseman Cesar Hernandez (7) and Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) share a laugh in the sixth inning during a Major League Baseball game with the Cleveland Indians at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans watch the Cleveland Indians play the Oakland Athletics behind the center field fence during a Major League Baseball game at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Oakland Athletics fan Ryan Lang, 8, from Pleasanton, Calif., watches a Major League Baseball game with the Cleveland Indians at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans take in the action during a Major League Baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cleveland Indians right fielder Greg Allen (1) makes a diving catch in the 6th inning during a Major League Baseball game with the Oakland Athletics at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Oakland Athletics center fielder Skye Bolt (49) slides in safely past Cleveland Indians third baseman Christian Arroyo (26) in the 6th inning during a Major League Baseball game at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Oakland Athletics Edwin Diaz, left, rounds third base after hitting a home run in the 8th inning during a Major League Baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Max Gillian, 9, walks to his seat during a Major League Baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cleveland Indians right fielder Greg Allen (1) slides safely under the tag of Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) in the sixth inning during a Major League Baseball game at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) makes a leaping throw in the sixth inning during a Major League Baseball game with the Cleveland Indians at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Oakland Athletics pitcher Brian Howard (76) delivers to home plate in the sixth inning during a Major League Baseball game with the Cleveland Indians at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans sing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh inning stretch of a Major League Baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Liam Olma, 6, top/right, hugs his brother Jason Schwarz, 2, in the seventh inning during a Major League Baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cleveland Indians outfielder Alex Call (71) singles in a run in the eighth inning during a Major League Baseball game with the Oakland Athletics at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cleveland Indians outfielder Ka'ai Tom, middle, celebrates with teammates after scoring in the eighth inning during a Major League Baseball game with the Oakland Athletics at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cleveland Indians outfielder Ka'ai Tom (81) makes a leaping catch in the eighth inning during a Major League Baseball game with the Oakland Athletics at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Oakland Athletics second baseman Trace Loehr (99) makes a leaping throw in the ninth inning during a Major League Baseball game with the Cleveland Indians at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Oakland Athletics right fielder Dillon Thomas makes a leaping grab to end the game in the ninth inning during a Major League Baseball game with the Cleveland Indians at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Indians and A’s played the first of their two games at Las Vegas Ballpark, which opened last year. The A’s won 8-6. The teams will play again at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Next weekend, the Chicago Cubs will play the Cincinnati Reds in another spring training series. This will be the 14th season the Cubs have traveled to Las Vegas with many of their star players, including Las Vegas native Kris Bryant.

All four teams have their spring training homes in Arizona. Major League Baseball starts its regular season at the end of March.

For more than 25 years, Big League Weekend was held at Cashman Field near downtown Las Vegas. Cashman was the home to a Triple-A baseball team, most recently the Las Vegas 51s. Now the Las Vegas Lights, a minor-league soccer team, play at the facility.

Las Vegas Ballpark is the home to the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the A’s.