56°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Baseball

Indians, A’s open Big League Weekend in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 29, 2020 - 8:53 pm
 

After a one-year hiatus, Big League Weekend returned to Las Vegas on Saturday, giving local baseball fans a taste of spring training.

The Indians and A’s played the first of their two games at Las Vegas Ballpark, which opened last year. The A’s won 8-6. The teams will play again at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Next weekend, the Chicago Cubs will play the Cincinnati Reds in another spring training series. This will be the 14th season the Cubs have traveled to Las Vegas with many of their star players, including Las Vegas native Kris Bryant.

All four teams have their spring training homes in Arizona. Major League Baseball starts its regular season at the end of March.

For more than 25 years, Big League Weekend was held at Cashman Field near downtown Las Vegas. Cashman was the home to a Triple-A baseball team, most recently the Las Vegas 51s. Now the Las Vegas Lights, a minor-league soccer team, play at the facility.

Las Vegas Ballpark is the home to the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the A’s.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Sept. 17, 1999, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Tony Fernandez throws to fi ...
Tony Fernandez, 5-time All-Star shortstop, dead at age 57

Tony Fernández, a stylish shortstop who made five All-Star teams during his 17 seasons in the major leagues and helped the Toronto Blue Jays win the 1993 World Series, died Sunday after complications from a kidney disease. He was 57.

 
Astros’ Bregman, Altuve ‘sorry’ for sign-stealing scheme
By Howard Fendrich The Associated Press

The Astros were disciplined after MLB found they broke rules by using electronics to steal signs during a run to the 2017 World Series title and again in 2018.

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer ce ...
MLB debating playoff expansion to 14 teams, source says
By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

A postseason of 14 teams would mean 47% of franchises reach the playoffs, which could cause some clubs not to go into rebuilding mode.