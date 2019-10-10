73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Baseball

Kendrick’s slam sends Nats past stunned Dodgers into NLCS

By Beth Harris The Associated Press
October 9, 2019 - 9:56 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — Howie Kendrick hit a tiebreaking grand slam off Joe Kelly in the 10th inning, and the Washington Nationals overcame a three-run deficit with a late rally to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 Wednesday night and advance to the NL Championship Series against St. Louis.

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw blew a 3-1 lead by allowing homers to Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto on consecutive pitches in the eighth.

The wild-card Nationals open the NLCS at St. Louis on Friday night. The seven-time defending NL West champion Dodgers, who led the NL with 106 wins, remain without a World Series title since 1988.

Adam Eaton walked against Kelly leading off the 10th, Rendon doubled on a drive that lodged in the left field wall and Soto was intentionally walked.

Kendrick fouled off a pitch, then hit a 97 mph fastball just over the wall in center for his second career slam. The other one was a game-ending, 11th-inning drive against San Francisco in August 2017.

Daniel Hudson got the win, retiring Will Smith on a drive to the right field warning track with one on and one out in the ninth, then getting Chris Taylor on a liner to center.

Sean Doolittle pitched the 10th for the Nationals.

The Nationals/Montreal Expos franchise won a postseason series for only the second time, the first since the Expos beat Philadelphia in a 1981 Division Series caused by the midseason players’ strike.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tampa Bay Rays' Tommy Pham runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros i ...
Pham, Rays chase Verlander early, beat Astros 4-1 to even ALDS
By Fred Goodall The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Willy Adames homered and made a sensational relay throw from shortstop, Tommy Pham also went deep and the Tampa Bay Rays chased Justin Verlander early in beating the Houston Astros 4-1 Tuesday night to even their AL Division Series at two games apiece.

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a home run durin ...
Torres leads Yankees to 5-1 victory and sweep of Twins
By Dave Campbell The Associated Press

Didi Gregorius hit two RBI singles for the Yankees, who stretched their postseason winning streak over the Twins to 13 straight games.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) reacts after striking out Los Angeles D ...
Scherzer, Zimmerman lead Nationals past Dodgers 6-1 in Game 4
By Howard Fendrich The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — For a guy whose teams kept losing in the postseason, Max Scherzer sure is delivering now. Every time he’s pitched this October, the Washington Nationals have won.

Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, right, celebrates his 3-run home run in the second inning agai ...
Rays beat Astros 10-3 to win Game 3
By Fred Goodall The Associated Press

The Rays beat the Houston Astros 10-3 Monday and cut their AL Division Series deficit to 2-1.