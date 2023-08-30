109°F
Baseball

Las Vegas native Bryce Harper hits 300th career HR

Bryce Harper hits his 300th career home run in the 8th inning with a two-run blast to right-center. (STN)
By Anthony Sanfilippo The Associated Press
August 30, 2023 - 2:32 pm
 
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after hitting a two-run home run against Los Angeles ...
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after hitting a two-run home run against Los Angeles Angels pitcher Matt Moore during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper put the Philadelphia Phillies ahead in the eighth inning with his 300th home run, but Brandon Drury capped a three-run ninth with a tiebreaking, two-run homer than lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 10-8 victory on Wednesday that prevented a three-game sweep.

In a game with four lead changes, Los Angeles led 7-6 before Harper’s two-run homer in the eighth off Matt Moore (4-1). Harper and Moore were 1-2 among Baseball America’s top prospects in 2012.

Harper’s homer, his 15th this season and 10th in August, came in the 30-year-old’s 1,481st game. He homered in three straight games for the second time this month and has 10 homers in August. Moore was the 224th pitcher he went deep against.

Pinch-hitter Mike Moustakas struck out leading off the ninth but reached on a wild pitch by Craig Kimbrel (7-5). Nolan Schanuel’s single put runners at the corners, giving him a team-record 10-game hitting streak at the start of his big league career.

Luis Rengifo hit a sacrifice fly and Shohei Ohtani struck out and Drury lofted a fastball on the outside corner to the opposite field and over the wall in right for his 19th homer.

Kimbrel blew a save for the third time in 24 chances.

Carlos Estévez struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 29th save in 31 chances.

Ohtani was 1 for 4 with an RBI and was 5 for 13 with three RBIs in the series. Hunter Renfroe had three hits and four RBIs for the Angels (64-70).

Philadelphia (74-59), which leads the NL wild card race, trailed 5-3 before Trea Turner’s three-run homer in the sixth against Reynaldo López. Renfroe put the Angels ahead 7-6 with a two-run single in the eighth off Seranthony Dominguez.

