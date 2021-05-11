Las Vegas reportedly leading candidate should A’s relocate

The Oakland Athletics have been given permission by Major League Baseball to begin looking into relocation, according to ESPN.

The Oakland Athletics have been given permission by Major League Baseball to begin looking at possibly relocating. The team said it is concerned with the lack of progress local officials have made on plans for a new stadium, the league announced Tuesday.

If the team is not successful in landing a new stadium in Oakland, Las Vegas is the likely landing spot, according to an ESPN report.

“MLB is concerned with the rate of progress on the A’s new ballpark effort with local officials and other stakeholders in Oakland,” a statement from MLB obtained by the Review-Journal read. “The A’s have worked very hard to advance a new ballpark in downtown Oakland for the last four years, investing significant resources while facing multiple roadblocks.

“We know they remain deeply committed to succeeding in Oakland, and with two other sports franchises recently leaving the community, their commitment to Oakland is now more important than ever.”

The two other teams noted in MLB’s statement are the Raiders, who kicked off their maiden season in Las Vegas last year, and the Golden State Warriors, who moved into the Chase Center in San Francisco in 2019.

As was the case in the Raiders relocating to Las Vegas, issues with the aging Oakland Coliseum are at the forefront.

“The Oakland Coliseum site is not a viable option for the future vision of baseball,” MLB’s statement said. “We have instructed the Athletics to begin to explore other markets while they continue to pursue a waterfront ballpark in Oakland. The Athletics need a new ballpark to remain competitive, so it is now in our best interest to also consider other markets.”

A’s owner John Fisher said in a statement that the team’s success is reliant on a new facility.

“The future success of the A’s depends on a new ballpark,” Fisher said in a statement. “Oakland is a great baseball town, and we will continue to pursue our waterfront ballpark project. We will also follow MLB’s direction to explore other markets.”

The A’s are the parent club of the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators.

