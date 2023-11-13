Las Vegas to host inaugural MLB player awards show

Las Vegas will host the inaugural All-MLB weekend celebrating the year’s best in the sport. The All-MLB Team Show will air Dec. 16 on MLB Network.

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media at the owners meeting in Arlington, Texas. Major League Baseball is pushing a proposal to whack 42 teams _ and several entire leagues _ from its vast network of minor-league affiliates that bring the game to every corner of country. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Oakland Athletics center fielder JJ Bleday returns to the dugout as the inning changes during an MLB exhibition game against the Cincinnati Reds at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas will host the inaugural All-MLB weekend celebrating the year’s best in the sport.

The event will take place Dec. 14 to 17, with the All-MLB team announced Dec. 16 at an awards show planned for HyperX Arena in the Luxor.

The event will feature player entrances and a preshow reception aimed at celebrating MLB’s top players during the regular season. Fans will be able to mingle with current and former MLB stars, broadcasters and others.

Voting for the year-end awards is made up of 50 percent fan votes, with a panel of baseball experts accounting for the other 50 percent of player choices. The choices are based on regular-season performance and do not regard American League or National League affiliation.

The All-MLB Team Show will air beginning at 5 p.m. Dec. 16 on MLB Network.

The multiday event will also give select MGM Rewards members the opportunity to play in a celebrity poker tournament and golf outing at Shadow Creek golf course. Fans can purchase packages for the awards show that includes a hotel stay at a MGM Resorts property, tickets to the awards show, official reception and after-party. The packages start at $509 person.

The awards announcement comes as MLB owners are scheduled to vote this week on the Oakland Athletics’ planned relocation to Las Vegas.

During the owner meetings taking place Tuesday to Thursday in Arlington, Texas, the A’s need 75 percent of the 30 MLB owners to vote in favor of the team leaving Oakland from Las Vegas.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.