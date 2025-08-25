Las Vegas youth baseball community remains inspired by Summerlin South, fans say

Cheers for the Summerlin South youth baseball team erupted from a Las Vegas restaurant as the young athletes played in the championship game of the Little League World Series.

Supporters at the Nacho Daddy in downtown Las Vegas clapped as loud for the team’s defensive strikes and outs as they did for the offensive highlights.

“Let’s go South,” they yelled. “Atta boy,” one exclaimed at one point.

The local team — the first from Nevada to advance to the LLWS championship game after winning the U.S. final Saturday — ultimately lost to the Chinese Taipei powerhouse team 7-0 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

But Sunday’s support went beyond a win or loss for supporters who spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

‘Passion and love’

Travis Bird, who has two boys who play little league, was grateful for the restaurant, which offered “a place to sit, eat and enjoy the environment, and root for our local team.”

Banks Mossler, who plays for Summerlin South, is son to Nacho Daddy’s co-founder, Fred Mossler, who traveled to Pennsylvania for the game.

In his absence, the eatery was decorated with balloons that represented the team colors. Each one of the roughly 20 televisions were tuned into ABC’s national broadcast of the game.

The local runner ups were already an inspiration for local youth baseball players, including about a half-dozen who cheered the loudest from the restaurant, Bird said.

“The environment is ripe for Las Vegas baseball to really be one of those powerhouses for the future,” Bird said. “Here in Nevada, we might be a small community, but we can play with the big boys as well.”

Outside the sport, the tight-knit youth baseball community came together to support Brittany West and her son, Giancarlo, after the family’s patriarch died earlier this year, she said.

Supporting from Nacho Daddy was partly a way to return the favor, West said.

“I think this brings passion and love, and respect for our youth baseball community,” she said. “I feel like this is a great way for the kids to look up to the and work harder so that one day they can be there as well,” West added about the championship game.

Giancarlo West, who has played ball for six years, is friends with some of the Summerlin South players.

“I’m here for the Nevada team and I hope they win,” the 9-year-old boy said. “Shout out to Banks Mossler,” he added.

Nevada officials offer praise

Throughout the tournament, Nevada officials and municipalities have expressed support for Summerlin South’s journey.

“Nothing but congratulations — Las Vegas, Clark County and the state of Nevada are so extremely proud of how these kids represented us - on and off the field,” Clark County wrote on social media.

Added Gov. Joe Lombardo to the X post: “We are so proud of you, and we look forward to celebrating you once you’re back home! What an incredible season.”

Downtown Summerlin announced that the team will be honored with a parade Wednesday evening.

UNLV Baseball wrote that it “couldn’t be prouder of everything you fellas accomplished” at the LLWS.

Meanwhile, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford categorized the young athletes as “hometown heroes.”

“Summerlin South @LittleLeague showed the world what it means to be battle born and battle tested,” Ford wrote on X. “Congratulations on a great season!”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.