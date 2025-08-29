Meet the team: Get to know the 2025 Summerlin South squad

Summerlin South got solid play throughout its lineup. Take a look at each player’s contributions in the Little League World Series.

Summerlin South coach TJ Fechser emphasized throughout the season that no team would reach the Little League World Series without solid play from the top to the bottom of the lineup.

His players delivered with achievements that led them to the championship game in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“Our guys competed,” Fechser said. “Everyone accepted their roles, and they won the U.S. championship. I’m very proud of that.”

Luke D’Ambrosio, 2B/SS/RHP

The 11-year-old made four pitching appearances and struck out the final batter against the Metro Region’s Fairfield, Connecticut, in the U.S. championship game to give Summerlin South the title. He had four hits, including a double, and an RBI in the LLWS.

Brooks Fechser, CF

As the team’s fastest base runner and one of its most reliable hitters, the coach’s son had five hits with an RBI and scored six runs. He also had the discretion to pull himself out of the lineup after being walked and scoring in the first inning of the decisive game against Connecticut. Suffering from dizziness, he also sat out the title game against Chinese Taipei.

Garrett Gallegos, RHP/3B

The hulking right-hander started the season slowly, but became the team’s clear leader in the LLWS with his pitching arm and bat. He pitched 10⅓ innings and allowed no earned runs. He hit two home runs, including the three-run shot that secured Summerlin South’s 8-2 U.S. championship victory over Connecticut. In addition to his two homers, he had a double and a single.

Dustin Greusel, C

Greusel caught every inning of the LLWS until being pulled with a hand injury in the U.S. championship game against Connecticut. As the No. 12 hitter in the lineup, he had a leadoff double and came around to score in the fifth inning of Summerlin South’s 8-2 victory over Connecticut in the U.S. title game. He finished the LLWS with three hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

Jayden Lee, OF/P

Lee’s seventh-inning single broke up a no-hitter in a 1-0 win over Southeast champion Irmo, South Carolina. The hit set up Cutter Ricafort’s game-winning heroics to keep the Las Vegas team in the winners bracket. Lee also pitched the final inning of the title game against Chinese Taipei. He had three hits and two RBIs in the LLWS.

Cache Malan, 2B/3B/RHP

Malan carried the team through the regional tournament and also handled the intangibles throughout the LLWS. He finished the LLWS with a team-high six hits, including two homers and a double, with five RBIs. He also was the winning pitcher in the U.S. championship game.

Grayson Miranda, 1B

Miranda was viewed as one of the top first basemen in the LLWS. His crowning moment was a 12-pitch at-bat in which he hit a two-run single to set the tone for Summerlin South in its U.S. championship game victory. He finished the LLWS with a double, two singles and four RBIs.

Banks Mossler, LF/3B

Along with his consistent play at third base, Mossler helped propel the team into the LLWS with a two-run homer in a 17-0 win in the Mountain Region opener on Aug. 3. He also caught in the U.S. title game against Chinese Taipei because of a lineup change resulting from Brooks Fechser’s absence, and finished the LLWS with five hits, including a double, an RBI and two runs scored.

Cutter Ricafort, RF

Ricafort’s strong fifth-inning throw from right field in the U.S. title game cut down a runner between third base and home, preventing Connecticut from scoring as the team threatened to rally. He also had a seventh-inning walk-off single to lift Summerlin South to a 1-0 victory over Irmo, South Carolina, on Aug. 18. He finished with two hits and two RBIs in the LLWS.

Ethan Robertson, RHP/SS

The leadoff hitter was a reliable source for base hits, but his pitching arm played an even bigger role in the team’s success. He threw six strong innings in the LLWS, allowing three runs while striking out seven. He also had four hits, including three doubles and two RBIs. He hit a three-run double in Summerlin South’s 16-1 opening-round victory over Great Lakes representative Clarendon Hills, Illinois.

Mason Schutte, OF/1B

Schutte helped Summerlin South break the game open with one of three doubles in the sixth inning as the team pulled away with an 11-run inning and defeated Clarendon Hills 16-1 to open the LLWS. In addition to his double, he added a single and had two RBIs.

Griffin Vargas, Utility

Vargas’ seemingly innocuous fielder’s choice ground ball in the seventh inning against Irmo, South Carolina, became critical, as he reached base and later scored on Cutter Ricafort’s game-winning single. Vargas finished with three hits, two runs scored and an RBI in the LLWS.