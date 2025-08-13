MLB awards show returning to Las Vegas this fall

Major League Baseball is set to celebrate the sport’s best players in Las Vegas again. The league’s annual awards show will be at the Cosmopolitan in November.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred arrives at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Athletics' baseball stadium Monday, June 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Major League Baseball is set to celebrate its best players once again in Las Vegas.

The MLB Awards will take place Nov. 13 at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan and air live on MLB Network, the league announced Tuesday. The event is being held in Las Vegas for the third straight year.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts will co-host the awards ceremony with comedian and Emmy-nominated producer Roy Wood Jr.

Multiple awards will be handed out, including comeback players of the year, relievers of the year, designated hitter of the year and the Hank Aaron Award for the best hitter in each league. The All-MLB first and second teams will also be revealed during the show.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, via Ticketmaster.

