Baseball

MLB Network to air Opening Day marathon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2020 - 11:43 am
 

Thursday was supposed to be Opening Day. The first day of the 2020 MLB season — when pennant hopes are aplenty for all 30 major league clubs. But the coronavirus has forced the postponent of the season, meaning Opening Day will have to wait.

Or will it?

MLB Network is available in the local market, and televising five memorable Opening Day games beginning at 10 a.m. with the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians in 1996 — aka Derek Jeter’s first Opening Day.

Here’s the rest of the schedule. Grab some peanuts and Cracker Jacks, relax and enjoy some baseball.

1 p.m. — San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers in 2013. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw homered and tossed a four-hit shutdown, striking out seven and walking none while delivering a mere 94 pitches.

3 p.m. — Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017. Giants ace Madison Bumgarner duels with Diamondbacks ace Zach Greinke in fun affair that includes the right blend of pitching prowess and offense.

6 p.m. — San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies in 2005. Colorado’s Coors Field is known as a hitter’s park. And, well, this game certainly epitomizes its reputation. The two clubs combined for 22 runs, 30 hits and eight home runs, setting the tone for another exciting season at Coors.

9 p.m. — New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs in 1994. Apex Tuffy Rhodes. Who? Tuffy Rhodes, the man who had five career home runs prior to the start of the 1994 season — and hit three off Dwight Gooden in this one game.

He finished his six-year career with 13 home runs.

Tuffy Rhodes, take a bow.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

