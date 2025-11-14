MLB stars visit Vegas for end-of-season awards — PHOTOS
Some of the biggest names in Major League Baseball walked a red carpet on Thursday night before the MLB Awards at the Cosmopolitan.
By unanimous vote, the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani earned his third straight MVP award, his fourth in five years. The Yankees’ Aaron Judge received 17 first-place votes and won the American League MVP award over the Seattle Mariners’ Cal Raleigh, who earned 13.
If the winners’ names sound familiar, your deja vu is on point - this is the first time in history that both MVPs from the previous season have been repeated in the next.