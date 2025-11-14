61°F
Baseball

MLB stars visit Vegas for end-of-season awards — PHOTOS

Bryan Woo looks at his girlfriend, Clare Giatzis, on the MLB Awards red carpet at The Cosmopolitan Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh walks the MLB Awards red carpet at The Cosmopolitan Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Prince Fielder walks the MLB Awards red carpet at The Cosmopolitan Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Pete Crow-Armstrong walks the MLB Awards red carpet at The Cosmopolitan Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
An MLB Awards pun is seen on the MLB Awards red carpet at The Cosmopolitan Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Corbin Carroll walks the MLB Awards red carpet at The Cosmopolitan Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh walks the MLB Awards red carpet at The Cosmopolitan Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Ronald Acuna Jr. walks the MLB Awards red carpet at The Cosmopolitan Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Mookie Betts walks the MLB Awards red carpet at The Cosmopolitan Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Brice Turang walks the MLB Awards red carpet at The Cosmopolitan Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Denzel Clarke walks the MLB Awards red carpet at The Cosmopolitan Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Tarik Skubal takes interviews on the MLB Awards red carpet at The Cosmopolitan Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Juan Soto walks the MLB Awards red carpet at The Cosmopolitan Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Nick Swisher walks the MLB Awards red carpet with his wife, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, at The Cosmopolitan Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Andres Munoz walks the MLB Awards red carpet at The Cosmopolitan Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Dexter Fowler walks the MLB Awards red carpet at The Cosmopolitan Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Royce Lewis walks the MLB Awards red carpet at The Cosmopolitan Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2025 - 9:28 pm
 

Some of the biggest names in Major League Baseball walked a red carpet on Thursday night before the MLB Awards at the Cosmopolitan.

By unanimous vote, the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani earned his third straight MVP award, his fourth in five years. The Yankees’ Aaron Judge received 17 first-place votes and won the American League MVP award over the Seattle Mariners’ Cal Raleigh, who earned 13.

If the winners’ names sound familiar, your deja vu is on point - this is the first time in history that both MVPs from the previous season have been repeated in the next.

