MLB stars visit Vegas for end-of-season awards — PHOTOS

Some of the biggest names in Major League Baseball walked a red carpet on Thursday night before the MLB Awards at the Cosmopolitan.

Nick Swisher walks the MLB Awards red carpet with his wife, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, at The Cosmopolitan Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Tarik Skubal takes interviews on the MLB Awards red carpet at The Cosmopolitan Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

An MLB Awards pun is seen on the MLB Awards red carpet at The Cosmopolitan Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Bryan Woo looks at his girlfriend, Clare Giatzis, on the MLB Awards red carpet at The Cosmopolitan Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Some of the biggest names in Major League Baseball walked a red carpet on Thursday night before the MLB Awards at the Cosmopolitan.

By unanimous vote, the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani earned his third straight MVP award, his fourth in five years. The Yankees’ Aaron Judge received 17 first-place votes and won the American League MVP award over the Seattle Mariners’ Cal Raleigh, who earned 13.

If the winners’ names sound familiar, your deja vu is on point - this is the first time in history that both MVPs from the previous season have been repeated in the next.