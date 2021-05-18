Oakland A’s officials plan to tour Las Vegas next week

Oakland Athletics officials will visit Southern Nevada next week to explore the possibility of Las Vegas becoming a relocation site for the Major League Baseball club.

The Oakland Athletics play the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A rendering shows the proposed location for a ballpark in Henderson. (City of Henderson) Tag

The Las Vegas Ballpark before a Las Vegas Aviators game against the Sacramento River Cats on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Oakland Athletics officials will visit Southern Nevada next week to explore the possibility of Las Vegas becoming a relocation home for the major league baseball club.

Multiple sources confirmed that a group headed by A’s president and co-owner Dave Kaval would meet with area government officials during several days.

The A’s also are said to be lining up a prominent government relations firm to assist in the fact-finding mission.

Las Vegas is one of six cities that have been mentioned as possible suitors for the A’s, who have failed to make satisfactory progress in getting a new ballpark built in Oakland or its surrounding area.

That was the same scenario that resulted in the NFL’s Raiders relocating from Oakland to Las Vegas.

MLB issued a statement last week stating the Oakland Coliseum was no longer a viable option regarding the A’s future.

“We have instructed the Athletics to begin to explore other markets while they continue to pursue a waterfront ballpark in Oakland,” read the statement in part. “The Athletics need a new ballpark to remain competitive, so it is now in our best interest to also consider other markets.”

Las Vegas is the first city the A’s are planning to visit, sources confirmed. Part of the reason the A’s plan to visit Southern Nevada first is because reaction to the team possibly moving to Las Vegas has been overwhelmingly positive within the local community.

The A’s are hoping to discuss the possibility of a new ballpark being built in Las Vegas or the surrounding area that would be a private-public partnership, much like the one that resulted in the Raiders moving to Southern Nevada and 65,00o-seat Allegiant Stadium prior to the 2020 season. The domed facility cost $2 billion to build, with $750 million of the cost offset by a Clark County room tax.

Also to be discussed, according to sources: Whether the ballpark would need to have a dome or retractable roof to offset the Las Vegas heat during summertime when the crux of games would be played.

As for the location of the new ballpark, it’s probably too early to say. According to the sources, the opportunity to join the Raiders and the NHL’s Golden Knights in a new facility in the resort cooridor would be intriguing from the standpoint of attendance and might also appeal to the tourism industry. Instead of one football or hockey game, a ballpark on the Strip could attract visitors for an entire three or four-game series, sources said.

But the A’s are also said to be open in discussing opportunities in Henderson or Summerlin, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, their Triple-A farm club.

MLB and Henderson also have flirted with each other. In 2018 the city made a plan to lure the Arizona Diamondbacks to west Henderson in a proposed $1 billion, 36,000-fan-capacity retractable roof stadium. The deal would have been for a 30-year term, with the stadium being publicly owned, exempt from property tax, the plan stated.

The team’s lease at the Coliseum is up in 2024, but the aging venue where the A’s have played since 1968 is having lighting and plumbing issues.

The A’s have had have a half dozen stadium sites in the Bay Area fall through or stall. In November 2018, the A’s announced they had found a waterfront location for their new ballpark that would cost more than $1 billion, with picturesque views of San Francisco, the Bay Bridge and Port of Oakland.

The goal had been to open in 2023, but now, even if approved by Oakland’s City Council this summer, it would not be ready until 2027.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.