Oakland A’s say ex-prospect Miguel Marte dies from COVID-19

Miguel Marte, a former prospect with the Oakland Athletics, died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19.

Miguel Marte (Twitter)

The Athletics announced the 30-year-old’s death via Twitter Friday afternoon.

The A's are mourning the loss of former Athletic minor leaguer Miguel Marte, who passed away earlier this week due to complications from COVID-19. Marte played in the A's system from 2008-2012. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.https://t.co/PV7UEuAuvL pic.twitter.com/mVeLdOUciU — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 1, 2020

Marte played in the Athletics minor league system from 2008 through 2012, hit .251 with 16 homers and 117 RBI in 227 games, according to baseballreference.com. He was a catcher as well as played in right field and first base.

He is survived by his wife and twin daughters.