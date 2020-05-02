76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Baseball

Oakland A’s say ex-prospect Miguel Marte dies from COVID-19

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2020 - 10:49 pm
 

Miguel Marte, a former prospect with the Oakland Athletics, died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19.

The Athletics announced the 30-year-old’s death via Twitter Friday afternoon.

Marte played in the Athletics minor league system from 2008 through 2012, hit .251 with 16 homers and 117 RBI in 227 games, according to baseballreference.com. He was a catcher as well as played in right field and first base.

He is survived by his wife and twin daughters.

MOST READ
1
MGM Resorts lays off 4 hotel presidents
MGM Resorts lays off 4 hotel presidents
2
Station Casinos laying off a ‘significant’ number of workers
Station Casinos laying off a ‘significant’ number of workers
3
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York likely to reopen first after shutdown
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York likely to reopen first after shutdown
4
Sisolak says most Nevada businesses will reopen by May 15
Sisolak says most Nevada businesses will reopen by May 15
5
Stores opening for curbside business under new state directive
Stores opening for curbside business under new state directive
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Andre Dawson poses for a photo at Paradise Memorial Funeral Home, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in ...
Former MVP Andre Dawson deals with coronavirus as a mortician
By Steven Wine The Associated Press

The man consoling mourners and directing his staff at Paradise Memorial Funeral Home might look familiar if he wasn’t wearing a mask. It’s baseball Hall of Famer Andre Dawson.

Elias Ruiz, front right, and Steven Woytysiak, both from C&H Baseball, help install a 35-foot-h ...
Minor league baseball prepared to accept cut to 120 affiliates
The Associated Press

The minor leagues are prepared to agree to Major League Baseball’s proposal to cut guaranteed affiliations from 160 to 120 next year, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.