Baseball

Oakland A’s to end stipends for minor leaguers

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2020 - 12:13 am
 

The Oakland Athletics are placing their scouts and a significant number of other front office employees on furlough, suspending pay for minor leaguers and cutting the salaries of other executives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The furloughs for the scouts and other front office personnel will begin next week, although the team’s amateur scouts are expected to stay on through the draft on June 10-11.

Minor leaguers will stop receiving $400 weekly stipends next week. That includes players of the Aviators.

The A’s will continue to pay the health care, 401k and pension costs for their employees.

The team also will cut pay for all front office employees making more than $60,000, with the biggest cuts coming to the highest-paid employees.

