Party Animals bringing ‘Banana Ball’ back to Las Vegas with 3 games

"Banana Ball" is returning to Las Vegas, as three games are set to be held at the Las Vegas Ballpark next year.

The Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday announced that “Banana Ball,” “the popular exhibition baseball league known for its entertaining style of play,” will stop in Las Vegas for three games next year.

According to a news release, the games, which are part of a 2026 world tour, will be held on April 30, May 1 and 2 as The Party Animals take on the group’s newest team, the Loco Beach Coconuts, in back-to-back games.

The series will mark the organization’s third stop at the Las Vegas Ballpark, the release noted.

Las Vegas Aviators season ticket holders and those purchasing hospitality suites for the “Banana Ball” games can purchase tickets beginning Nov. 1.

The Ballpark notes that anyone who is not an Aviators season ticket holder should join the ticket lottery lists by Oct. 31.

The release states that a random drawing will take place before the event for the chance to purchase available tickets.

The Ballpark advised that general admission tickets are $35 with meet-and-greet tickets starting at $100.

“No hidden fees, no tax, all bananas,” the release said.