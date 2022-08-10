85°F
Paseo Verde loses to Utah in Little League Mountain Regional

By Oscar Gonzalez Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2022 - 9:35 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Colton Gainey hit a walk-off RBI single as Utah-Snow Canyon defeated Paseo Verde 5-4 in the Little League Baseball Mountain Regional on Tuesday in San Bernardino, California.

Dylon Murphy drove in two runs to cap a three-run first inning as Paseo Verde (1-1) took an early lead. Utah (2-0) rallied to tie the game at 4-4 in the fifth inning with two runs.

Paseo Verde’s Caden Cadaval went 3-for-3 with a run scored but took the loss in relief duty as he gave up the game winning hit. Right-handed starter Zach Portnoff worked 3 1/3 innings, striking out one and allowing two runs.

Ryland Gregorich and Dylon Murphy both collected multiple hits for Paseo Verde.

Utah’s right-handed starter Cody Ruffell struck out eight in five innings. Ruffell allowed two earned runs and walked one. Little League Baseball plays six-inning regulation games.

Paseo Verde will face Montana-Boulder Arrowhead (1-1) in an elimination game on Thursday at noon on ESPN. The winner advances to face Snow Canyon in the Mountain Region championship game on Friday at 2 p.m.

