Paseo Verde wins Little League regional opener

Broch Mabeus and Caden Cadaval drove in one run each to highlight a four-run fourth inning as Paseo Verde defeated Montana-Boulder Arrowhead 4-2 in an opening-round game of the Little League Baseball Mountain Regional on Sunday in San Bernardino, California.

Another run in the inning scored on an error and the fourth on a wild pitch as Paseo Verde (1-0) rallied from a 1-0 deficit in the first-year regional for 11- and 12-year-olds. The regional winner advances to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, beginning Aug. 17.

Right-hander Dylon Murphy worked the first five innings against Montana (0-1) for the victory, yielding seven hits and two earned runs while striking out eight. Murphy did not walk a batter.

Ryland Gregorich pitched two scoreless innings for the save. Little League Baseball plays six-inning games.

Cadaval and Dawson Schmitt each finished with a double and a single for Paseo Verde.

Paseo Verde advances to a 6 p.m. Tuesday game against Utah-Snow Canyon (1-0) on ESPN. The third team in the four-team regional played at Al Houghton Stadium is Wyoming-Gillette (0-1), which lost to Utah 7-4 on Sunday.