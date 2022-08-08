103°F
Paseo Verde wins Little League regional opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2022 - 2:06 pm
 
Baseballs are set on home plate as a game between the Brewers and Giants is due to start for a ...
Baseballs are set on home plate as a game between the Brewers and Giants is due to start for a Summerlin Little League North majors game at Trails Park Little League Fields on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Broch Mabeus and Caden Cadaval drove in one run each to highlight a four-run fourth inning as Paseo Verde defeated Montana-Boulder Arrowhead 4-2 in an opening-round game of the Little League Baseball Mountain Regional on Sunday in San Bernardino, California.

Another run in the inning scored on an error and the fourth on a wild pitch as Paseo Verde (1-0) rallied from a 1-0 deficit in the first-year regional for 11- and 12-year-olds. The regional winner advances to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, beginning Aug. 17.

Right-hander Dylon Murphy worked the first five innings against Montana (0-1) for the victory, yielding seven hits and two earned runs while striking out eight. Murphy did not walk a batter.

Ryland Gregorich pitched two scoreless innings for the save. Little League Baseball plays six-inning games.

Cadaval and Dawson Schmitt each finished with a double and a single for Paseo Verde.

Paseo Verde advances to a 6 p.m. Tuesday game against Utah-Snow Canyon (1-0) on ESPN. The third team in the four-team regional played at Al Houghton Stadium is Wyoming-Gillette (0-1), which lost to Utah 7-4 on Sunday.

