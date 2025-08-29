Pennsylvania governor praises Summerlin South, Little League Baseball

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was on hand to watch Sunday’s Little League World Series championship game between Summerlin South and Chinese Taipei.

How popular is youth baseball with the American public?

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was on hand to watch Sunday’s Little League World Series championship game between Summerlin South and international winner Chinese Taipei at South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Shapiro was behind the U.S. champions all the way.

“I’ll be cheering for the Nevada team,” he said before Summerlin South’s 7-0 loss. “They’re the hometown U.S. team.”

Viewership on ESPN and ABC averaged an estimated 3.5 million per game, and as many as 20,000 attended in person each day.

Shapiro said it’s inspiring to watch young boys participating in such a monumental event.

“What’s been amazing to me is to watch the way the players interact with their coaches,” he said. “And how the coaches react. With all that pressure, they still want to win.”

‘Epic event’

The governor said the tournament helps the American public to unite every August.

“It’s just an epic event,” he said. “I realize we live in times when people feel real division, but sports bring people together. This event gives people who ordinarily wouldn’t be together to have a chance to talk.”

He noted that the event also brings a sense of pride to the states being represented.

“There’s a sense of community that falls on a state when their Little League team makes it (into the LLWS),” the governor said.

Summerlin coach TJ Fechser agreed.

“It’s almost like March Madness,” he said. “Not everyone watches basketball, but when your team makes it, you support them. I’ve gotten calls from friends all over the state — people I haven’t talked to in a long time — and there is a real feeling of joy.”

Shapiro, who attended Sunday’s game with his son Reuben Shapiro, coached all four of his children, primarily in basketball. He said he understands the benefits of events such as the LLWS.

“Life lessons come on the baseball field,” he said. “These are things that kids take with them for the rest of their lives.”

Fechser said he was honored to have Shapiro in attendance.

“If you’re an American, you want the team to succeed,” the coach said. “He threw out his support, and I’m very grateful. We spoke briefly, and he’s a very personable guy.”

Economic benefit

Shapiro admitted that, as governor, he had a secondary interest in the event. Though the larger Williamsport area touts an economy dominated by health care, manufacturing, education and logistics, Little League baseball has been the community’s main source of recognition since 1947.

“This event generates $40 million for our state economy,” he said.

Shapiro left after the fifth inning, but like the coaches, players and parents at South Williamsport, it was an experience he is unlikely to forget anytime in the near future.

