Phillies draft Bishop Gorman’s Justin Crawford in 1st round

Bishop Gorman outfielder Justin Crawford is the son of former 15-year Major League Baseball veteran and four-time All-Star Carl Crawford.

Bishop Gorman outfielder Justin Crawford secures a long fly ball (3) over Basic during their Class 5A state baseball championship game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Philadelphia Phillies selected Justin Crawford, an outfielder from Bishop Gorman, 17th in the first round of Sunday’s Major League Baseball draft.

