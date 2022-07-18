106°F
Phillies draft Bishop Gorman’s Justin Crawford in 1st round

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2022 - 5:58 pm
 
Bishop Gorman outfielder Justin Crawford secures a long fly ball (3) over Basic during their Cl ...
Bishop Gorman outfielder Justin Crawford secures a long fly ball (3) over Basic during their Class 5A state baseball championship game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Philadelphia Phillies selected Justin Crawford, an outfielder from Bishop Gorman, 17th in the first round of Sunday’s Major League Baseball draft.

Crawford is the son of former 15-year veteran and four-time All-Star Carl Crawford.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

