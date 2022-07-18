Phillies draft Bishop Gorman’s Justin Crawford in 1st round
Bishop Gorman outfielder Justin Crawford is the son of former 15-year Major League Baseball veteran and four-time All-Star Carl Crawford.
The Philadelphia Phillies selected Justin Crawford, an outfielder from Bishop Gorman, 17th in the first round of Sunday’s Major League Baseball draft.
Crawford is the son of former 15-year veteran and four-time All-Star Carl Crawford.
