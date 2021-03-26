63°F
Baseball

Rangers’ Joey Gallo recalls taking Greg Maddux’s daughter to prom

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2021 - 1:34 pm
 
Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a two-run home run d ...
Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, in Surprise, Ariz., in this Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo never had a chance to hit against Greg Maddux. But judging from his recent comments, that would have been a lot easier than facing the Hall of Fame pitcher and fellow Las Vegan in his living room.

Speaking on the MLB Network, Gallo mentioned that he also had pitched in high school. And on the very day he pitched a no-hitter for Bishop Gorman, he escorted Maddux’s daughter, Paige, to the prom.

“So it was an interesting day,” the easygoing Gallo said. “But, you know, showing up and having to talk to Greg for 20 minutes and taking his daughter to prom was pretty nerve-racking for a 17 year old.”

Gallo said he and Maddux made small talk about pitching and hitting a baseball, more of Gallo’s specialty.

“It was kind of an icebreaker, but I think he was at the game for a little bit because he was always helping out around the school with our team,” Gallo recalled. “So he actually talked to me about it and was talking to me about pitching. I didn’t really want to pitch coming out of the draft, either, so I was more just talking about hitting.”

Gallo did not say whether Maddux told him to have his daughter home by 11, but that probably goes without saying.

