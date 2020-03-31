Read all about it: Baseball Digest makes archives free until July

Publisher Norman Jacobs said he wanted to provide the service to help fill the void while the season is delayed because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Baseball fans who want to brush up on the history of Stan Musial, Roberto Clemente and others from yesteryear now have an extra opportunity.

The magazine Baseball Digest has made its entire archive file — dating to its first issue in 1942 — available for free through July 15. Publisher Norman Jacobs said he wanted to provide the service to help fill the void while the season is delayed because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Baseball Digest has produced features, crossword puzzles, cartoons, stats and schedules over the years, along with stories written by players and popular quizzes, including the well-known, So You Think You Know Baseball?

Fans can access the archives by going to baseballdigestarchive.com/free and registering.

SEC cancels spring meetings

The Southeastern Conference now has canceled its spring meetings because of the coronavirus.

Commissioner Greg Sankey announced the move Tuesday and said the league will figure out a different way to meet to consider SEC operations and how to recognize award winners.

The SEC meetings have been held annually the last week of May in Destin, Florida, since 1985.

Sankey says the spring meetings are one of the SEC’s great traditions to celebrate the past year and plan for the future. He says the SEC knows canceling is the right move during this unprecedented public health crisis.

$1M from Logono

NASCAR star Joey Logano has established a $1 Million COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

The fund is from the Joey Logano Foundation in partnership with Elevation Church.

The money will be used to address a variety of needs, including educational equity and access, medical supplies, food distribution, and financial shortages throughout the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area and communities across the United States.

Olympics overlap

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to the summer of 2021 will have an impact on numerous other events — including an Olympic-style event for sports that are not part of the Summer Games.

The new dates for the Olympics — July 23-Aug. 8, 2021 — now overlaps with the 2021 World Games, which were set to be held in Birmingham, Alabama between July 15-25.

The International World Games Association says it will shift the dates of its signature event to an earlier date in 2021 or to a similar time in 2022.

The World Games began in 1981 and are held every four years to showcase disciplines that are not on the Olympic program, such as sumo, floorball, billiards, lifesaving, orienteering, dance sport and tug of war.

Birmingham won the right to stage the 11th edition, beating out Lima, Peru and Ufa, Russia to become the first U.S. host since Santa Clara, California for the inaugural World Games.

Birmingham expects some 3,600 athletes from more than 100 nations to participate.

The IWGA has been especially affected by the coronavirus outbreak that has largely shut down sports around the world. The organization’s president, José Perurena, has tested positive in Spain.

Cricket rescue package

A $75 million rescue package was rolled out by English cricket’s governing body on Tuesday to help teams at all levels withstand the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said 40 million pounds (about $50 million) was being made available at the top-tier level. More than 20 million pounds (about $25 million) will go to the local cricket clubs, via loans and grants.

“It will be months before the full financial fallout is made clear,” ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said. “We will continue work with all of our partners to protect the ongoing health of the entire game in the short term and beyond.”

The start of the English cricket season has been delayed until May 28 at the earliest. A range of options for cricket to begin in June, July or August are being modeled.

Champ to stay in Miami

Reigning NCAA women’s singles tennis champion Estela Perez-Somarriba has decided to delay the start of her professional career and remain at the University of Miami for another year.

Perez-Somarriba, a senior, will take advantage of an NCAA decision Monday to give Division I spring-sport athletes an additional year of eligibility after the coronavirus pandemic curtailed their 2020 season.

Perez-Somarriba won the singles title last May. She’s 141-23 at Miami and holds the school record for match victories.

Patrick McEnroe tests positive

Former U.S. Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe says in a video posted on social media that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

McEnroe, younger brother of eight-time major champion John, said he did a drive-through test in upstate New York after developing what he called “minor symptoms” about 10 days ago.

Patrick McEnroe said: “The good news is I feel fine. My symptoms have passed. I feel, really, 100 percent.”

As a player, he won one tournament in singles and 16 in doubles, including the 1989 French Open.

He succeeded his brother as Davis Cup captain and served in that job for nearly a decade, leading the United States to the title in 2007.

The younger McEnroe also served as general manager of player development for the U.S. Tennis Association.

He and his brother now are both TV analysts for tennis matches, sometimes working alongside each other in the booth.

Ex-surgeon general to take NBA fans’ questions

Dr. Vivek Murthy, the former surgeon general of the United States under President Barack Obama and someone who has advised the NBA throughout the global coronavirus pandemic, will take questions from NBA fans later this week.

The league is setting up a live question-and-answer session on its Twitter account with Murthy, beginning Wednesday at 4 p.m. Eastern.

NBA fans are being urged to send in questions ahead of time to Murthy with the hashtag of #NBATogether.

The NBA Together initiative was born “to support, engage, educate and inspire youth, families and fans in response to the coronavirus pandemic” and has seen members of the NBA family engaging globally with followers.

Murthy’s new book, “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World,” examines loneliness as a public health concern. It will be released April 28.

China delays sports restart

China’s government has ordered all major sports events to remain suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak, meaning the country’s basketball league will have to push back its planned restart.

The Chinese Basketball Association had hoped to resume play in mid-April but was denied government approval to do so. Instead, China’s General Administration of Sport issued a statement saying any large sporting events that draw crowds “are temporarily not being resumed.”

The agency did not give a timeline for when the suspensions may be lifted, but said it will “make timely adjustments according to the epidemic prevention and control situation.”

The CBA has been suspended since Jan. 24 because of the spread of COVID-19. The league is reportedly considering a proposal to bring all 20 teams to one or two cities and play the remainder of the regular season in empty arenas.